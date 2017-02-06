Strategic BCP Presentations Announced at DRJ Spring World 2017

Frank Perlmutter, Christopher Duffy, Terence Lee at DRJ Spring World 2017. Compliance Roundtable, The Lizard Brain and Business Continuity, Managing Vendor Risk Contingency Plans at DRJ Spring World 2017.

Strategic BCP®, a leading Business Continuity Management Planning software and consulting company, has announced its presentations at Disaster Recovery Journal (DRJ) Spring World 2017, which will be held in Orlando, Florida on March 26-29.

Strategic BCP’s founder Frank Perlmutter (CBCP, MBCI) will facilitate a “Compliance Roundtable” on Tuesday, March 28, 1:30-2:30pm in Breakout Track 7, Session 2. This exclusive interactive roundtable will feature compliance experts from all industries who will dig into the challenges, share their preparation paths, and offer advice for building a relationship with your auditor or regulator. The panel will include Wayne Stadnik (MBCP, CISA, ITIL, CISM, MBCI), Global Business Continuity Risk Manager at Accenture, formerly with TCF Bank; Erik Jacobson, Manager at The University of Kansas Hospital; and Christopher Duffy, Vice President at Strategic BCP and former CIO at Peirce College.

Business continuity and IT strategist Christopher Duffy will also present “The Lizard Brain & Business Continuity” on Tuesday, March 28, 8:15-9:15am. This Breakout Track 4, Session 4, will show a correlation between the intersection of continuity plans and brain functions to provide the basis to create and build resilient and easy-to-maintain BC/DR plans that the entire organization can embrace.

Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) strategist Terence Lee will present “Managing Vendor Risk Contingency Plans” on Sunday, March 26, 4:00-5:00pm. This Solutions Track 5 will explore how to define a practice for managing vendor risk while addressing contingency and recovery capabilities.

Strategic BCP is also a proud sponsor of DRJ Spring World 2017. At the conference, enterprise consultants will showcase the latest advancements and key capabilities of ResilienceONE software. This will include the industry’s only 60-minute Business Impact Analysis (BIA), using a proven methodology with built-in-logic—not survey-based guesswork. It automatically generates gap analyses, criticalities over time and assigns Recovery Time Objectives (RTO’s) to your operational blueprint to enable recovery by prioritized RTO’s.

During exhibit hours, attendees can visit Booth 510/512 to meet Strategic BCP customers, see private demos of ResilienceONE, and explore professional services.

About Strategic BCP

Strategic BCP is an award-winning Business Continuity Management Planning company named leaders by Gartner three consecutive years. Its ResilienceONE® software saves time and costs managing disaster recovery and business interruptions with built-in content, analytics, templates, and automated workflows. Customers report gains of over 94% in efficiency using ResilienceONE over other methods and tools and are up and running in 5 business days with assured compliance. No implementation, upgrade or hidden fees. No customization necessary. Over 450,000 users worldwide. Strategic BCP’s professional services organization helps navigate obstacles within BC to Disaster Recovery and Strategic IT Planning. For more information, visit http://www.strategicbcp.com, read the company blog, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.