Renovated master bedroom at Hyatt Centric Park City True to the Hyatt Centric brand, the renovated hotel caters to the demands of millennial-minded travelers and serves as a basecamp for alpine adventure paired with the eclectic arts, culture and culinary experiences found throughout charming Park City.

Hyatt Centric Park City, one of Park City’s only true ski-in/ski-out hotels located in Canyons Village, debuts a complete makeover of its 130 guestrooms and residences just in time for outdoor enthusiasts to reap the rewards of the snowiest January Park City Mountain has experienced in over a decade. The hotel’s renovation includes interior finishes, as well as refreshed guestroom furnishings, linens, wall coverings, lighting and new technology features.

“We take great pride in this renovation and are thrilled with the quality and modern feel of the suites and residences,” said Hyatt Centric Park City General Manager David Lockard. “With the completion of this project, we continue to offer our guests a relaxing and familiar atmosphere; one that feels authentic to Park City and allows easy access to their favorite alpine adventures.”

Hyatt Centric Park City offers deluxe single rooms and one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom residences, ranging from 680 sq. ft. to 2,700 sq. ft., designed to feel like your home away from home with fireplaces featured in every guestroom, and full-size dining rooms and kitchens in most suites.

Clear on Black was responsible for the interior design of the hotel’s $6.3 million renovation. From the artwork to the textiles and furniture to fine finishes, the mountain contemporary design elements of the guestroom makeover pay homage to Park City’s heritage as a former silver mining boomtown turned world-class outdoor destination.

Hyatt Centric Park City renovations included:



Whimsical yet grounded. The design incorporates a spirit of fun through art and light, and is grounded by the familiar element of natural wood. Large murals of the Wasatch Mountains serve as a backdrop in the master bedrooms.

Warm and cozy. Guestrooms feature personal touches like sweater knits and throw pillows that look handmade, and pops of orange accents pay homage to Park City’s famed Orange Bubble ski lift while also weaving in an element of warmth.

Mid-century inspired. All guestrooms are adorned with 1960s design pieces that introduce a cosmopolitan style to the mountains, yet artwork on the walls depict the intersection of Park City’s rugged mining and ski history from the same era.

Plug in or unplug. While many guests choose to unplug during their mountain vacation, headboards now have built-in USB ports and electrical outlets for guests’ device charging needs and one-touch lamps for reading.

“Our design celebrates Park City’s year-round natural beauty via a color palette of ripe shades evoking spring, alongside cozy cold-weather textiles,” said Clear on Black President & CEO Carl Ross. “Given the lifestyle, cosmopolitan vibe of the Hyatt Centric brand, we needed to balance the authentic, casual feel the staff embodies with the modern amenities demanded by today’s luxury traveler. As a result, the property emerges as a hip, yet unpretentious modern lodge.”

Hyatt Centric Park City also boasts a variety of upscale amenities including a year-round heated outdoor pool and hot tub, saunas and steam rooms, a 24/7 fitness facility and ski valet, which provides hassle-free ski and snowboard equipment storage and set-up before you venture on the slopes each day.

Located just off the hotel’s main lobby, Escala Provisions Company Restaurant & Bar serves locally sourced food starting with a hearty skier’s breakfast to après ski favorites at the end of the day, and small plates and entrees for dinner. For easy, grab n’ go meals, Escala Provisions Company Market offers coffee, baked goods, pizza, s’mores kits, and other essential grocery items.

Standard seasonal rates this winter start at $599 per night. Suites on Sale packages are available through the winter, starting at $399 per night during off-peak dates and from $999 per night during peak periods. Additionally, Snow on Sale and Sunshine on Sale winter and summer packages are available throughout the year. For more information and reservations, visit parkcity.centric.hyatt.com or call (435) 940-1234. Stay social with @HyattParkCity on Facebook and Instagram.

###

About Hyatt Centric Park City

Hyatt Centric Park City is a AAA Four Diamond resort in Park City, America’s Friendliest Town, located slope-side in the Canyons Village area of Park City Mountain. The property is 30 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport, with Park City the only ski town in North America serviced by an international airport. The all-season resort features a hip, unpretentious lodge aesthetic and offers 150 luxurious guest room accommodations ranging from traditional guest rooms to residential-style suites with one to four bedrooms. Hyatt Centric Park City offers a true ski-in/ski-out experience with Park City’s Sunrise Chairlift immediately adjacent to the property’s ski valet and lounge. Condominium units at the property are available for purchase, with 23 open floor plans ranging from 680 square feet to 2,820 square feet. Each residential-style suite features nine-foot vaulted beam ceilings; fireplaces; natural stone and hand-carved maple flooring; private mountain or valley-view balconies or patios; large gourmet kitchens with granite slab counter tops and stainless steel appliances; in-suite washer and dryers; and jetted whirlpool tubs. The property’s recently expanded and refreshed meeting space accommodates all manner of groups, from board meetings for 10 to elegant receptions for 250. Call 435.658.1200 for more information on purchasing a residence. For leisure and group bookings visit parkcity.centric.hyatt.com or call 435.940.1234.

The Hyatt Centric Experience

Hyatt Centric hotels are full-service lifestyle hotels created for millennial-minded guests who view their hotel as more than a place to stay. Each hotel has its own personality and offers guests a story to tell, through its eclectic and fun touches and signature Hyatt Centric elements, including spaces like The Corner, where guests can work, socialize and peruse a curated collection of local books and magazines, and a bar and restaurant area that help foster great conversations and deliver thoughtful, locally inspired food and signature cocktails. Hyatt Centric hotels are centrally located so that both leisure and business travelers can easily explore the destination and get a feel for the local flavor. The Hyatt Centric brand is designed with the concept that “sometimes less is really more.” All the must-haves that guests expect from a full-service hotel are there but in the most intuitive and simple way (e.g., express dispatch service allowing guests to enjoy gourmet food in their room). While guests can enjoy the in-room technologies designed to connect seamlessly with their devices and media, a staff of knowledgeable associates is on hand to aid guests in their discovery of their surroundings. For more information on Hyatt Centric hotels, visit http://www.hyattcentric.com.