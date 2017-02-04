Andrew Hebert, Senior Vice President of EarQ with Todd Honas, a 2016 scholarship recipient With our scholarship program, the PAF can identify and reward remarkable young people who are taking action to treat their hearing loss and don’t let it hold them back from the activities they love. They are truly an inspiration.

On February 4, 2017, EarQ and the NFL Players Association’s Professional Athletes Foundation will attend the 2017 Super Bowl LI pre-game activities in Houston, Texas, and launch its second annual student scholarship program for remarkable student athletes with hearing loss!

Last year, the partnership invested in the success of the next generation of athletes and these efforts will continue in 2017. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to student athletes with hearing loss who display excellence in athletics, great determination, and courage on and off the field. The program is open to high school juniors through college sophomores who have played at least one year of varsity sports and are attending—or have plans to attend—a college or university.

EarQ and the NFLPA’s PAF have been active in tackling hearing loss related issues since 2013. Their work includes spearheading a research study on the correlation between professional playing careers and hearing loss, providing hearing screenings for former players and their family members, and fitting them with hearing aids, if necessary.

“Hearing loss affects more than 40 million people in the United States, and we are becoming more aware of what we can do to reduce risk-factors and spread awareness,” said Andre Collins, Executive Director of the Professional Athletes Foundation, “With our scholarship program, the PAF can identify and reward remarkable young people who are taking action to treat their hearing loss and don’t let it hold them back from the activities they love. They are truly an inspiration.”

To learn more about the scholarship, please visit the dedicated webpage, or download the scholarship packet.

About EarQ:

A prestigious nationwide network of independent hearing healthcare providers, EarQ utilizes innovative business and marketing practices as well as national public awareness efforts to advocate for excellence in the industry and patient care. Through its 1,400 hearing healthcare provider locations nationwide, EarQ helps provide greater access to quality hearing healthcare services and products.

About the NFLPA’s Professional Athletes Foundation:

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is a non-profit, professional sports union that protects the best interests and welfare of all NFL players. It serves as the exclusive bargaining agent for all NFL players in collective bargaining. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players’ interests. The NFLPA is governed by a Board of Player Representatives, acting in accordance with the NFLPA Constitution and federal labor laws.