UMA is partnering with KIPP Houston Public Schools and their KIPP Through College (KTC) Program as UMA’s first Education Partners to participate in this program. When our students face challenges, whether academic, technical or personal, UMA is here to help.

Ultimate Medical Academy today announced that the nonprofit educational healthcare institution is establishing a grant program for high school graduates from selected partner institutions to earn associate degrees and launch careers in healthcare.

The first Education Partner to participate in this program is KIPP Houston Public Schools and their KIPP Through College (KTC) Program. KIPP, the Knowledge is Power Program, is a nonprofit network for 200 college-preparatory, public charter schools education early childhood, elementary, middle, and high school students.

“KIPP represents the very best when it comes to K12 student support,” UMA President Derek Apanovitch said. “We can’t think of a better partner for launching this new program and introducing it to so many young adults. UMA’s support-intensive model will ensure that the KIPP students continue to have the resources they need to succeed.

“When our students face challenges, whether academic, technical or personal, UMA is here to help,” Apanovitch added.

“KIPP’s mission has always been focused on preparing students to lead choice-filled lives,” Bryan Contreras, Executive Director of KIPP Through College (KTC) with KIPP Houston Public Schools, said. “We know there are many paths to fulfilling lives and careers, and are pleased to be UMA’s first Education Partner. As we help our students complete their journey towards higher education degrees, we are excited to introduce this new pathway to our KIPP alumni.”

UMA will offer grants to offset the tuition charged to students who are alumni of KIPP and other schools, programs or organizations that become UMA Education Partners. To be eligible to receive the grants students must enroll and remain in good standing in one of the following UMA associate degree programs: Health Information and Technology (HIT), Health Sciences – Health Technology and Systems (HS-HTS) or Health Sciences – Pharmacy Technician (HS-PHT).

At UMA and at KIPP students receive personalized attention during classes and after they graduate to continue their educations and find career opportunities. UMA’s student support services include dedicated teams from Academic Coaching, Learner Services and Career Services.

UMA’s Academic Coaching team provides students with one-to-one and group learning sessions, academic guidance and learning resources to promote their mastery of program and course learning objectives.

UMA’s Learner Services team assists students with problem-solving nonacademic and online navigation challenges. In addition to these services, UMA’s students benefit from technical support services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week as well as a wide range of on-demand learning resources through UMA’s Blackboard website, mobile app and extensive virtual library.

UMA’s Career Services team helps students find externships, connect with mentors, prepare résumés, cover letters and job applications, and schedule interviews. These services and others are offered to students and graduates to support graduate employment, promotion and advancement.

ABOUT ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY:

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla. and founded in 1994, UMA offers content-rich, interactive online courses as well as hands-on training at our campuses. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, résumé and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. The institution is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Learn more by visiting UltimateMedical.edu.

ABOUT KIPP HOUSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

KIPP was founded in Houston in 1994 and has since grown to 200 public charter schools in 20 states and D.C. educating 80,000 children. Houston is KIPP’s largest region and educates 13,500 students in 26 schools and serves an additional 2,300 alumni in college and beyond. While only 10 percent of students from low-income communities in Houston graduate from college, nearly 50 percent of KIPPsters, tracked from the 8th grade, graduate college. kipphouston.org.

###