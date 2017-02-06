We want to raise awareness of the economic damage that DDoS attacks can cause to help solution providers and SaaS developers limit the potential risk to their business.

ServerMania, a leading provider of cloud hosting, has warned businesses of the growing risk of Distributed Denial of Service attacks in the wake of yet another massive attack against vital infrastructure (as reported in ZDNet on January 25th).

Distributed Denial of Service attacks are capable of disrupting the operations of any business that depends on network connectivity to its users, customers, and employees. DDoS attacks aren’t new, but in recent years, attacks have grown in size as attackers discover ever-more sophisticated techniques.

Because attackers have the ability to deny companies' access to their customers and shut down vital services, DDoS attacks represent an ongoing critical risk to businesses of all sizes. Responsible infrastructure providers should insulate their clients against the risk by providing comprehensive DDoS protection services.

“We provide server hosting for established businesses and startups across a broad cross section of markets,” explained ServerMania CEO, Kevin Blanchard, “Our clients tell us that becoming the target of a denial of service attack is one of their biggest fears. We’re capable of protecting our clients, but we want to raise awareness of the economic damage that DDoS attacks can cause to help solution providers and SaaS developers limit the potential risk to their business.”

The risk posed by Distributed Denial of Service attacks is unlikely to diminish in the near future. The most serious attacks in the last year leveraged insecure Internet of Things devices. Rather than relying on hacked servers and content management systems, which are difficult to exploit, criminals use connected smart devices like web cameras and routers, which often have almost no security.

In addition to raising awareness among companies that might be victimized by a DDoS attack, ServerMania would like to highlight the increased risk caused by insecure IoT devices. The company believes that manufacturers of such devices have a duty to their customers and to the wider community to ensure that their products are secure and cannot be easily compromised and used by criminals to disrupt legitimate businesses.

