In partnership with the Intelligent Health Association, (IHA) the only global, educational, technology focused organization and Phunware, a mobile application lifecycle management platform, announced the IHA’s wayfinding app, IH Pavilion, as the official app for the Intelligent Health Pavilion™ (IHP) at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2017 conference.

To further IHA’s mission of “driving the evolution to the digital healthcare revolution™” with technology, the IHA brings together many global technology providers in its Intelligent Health Pavilion at HIMSS. This will be the seventh and biggest year yet for IHA at HIMSS as the Intelligent Health Pavilion continues to evolve as a main attraction at HIMSS. As one of the largest and most populated sections of HIMSS, IHP will host thousands of medical and health professionals, including C-Suite Executives from some of the nation’s largest hospitals.

HIMSS is the largest health IT educational conference in the US and a prime location for IHA to launch IH Pavilion, in its 20,000-square-foot area. Along with quick and easy mobile wayfinding throughout pavilion, the IH Pavilion app will showcase emerging technology solutions that vendors will be demonstrating at the conference.

Using Bluetooth beacons for location awareness, the IH Pavilion app will guide users throughout the Intelligent Health Pavilion to see and discover live demonstrations of healthcare’s most innovative technologies. Additional features of the app include:



Routing to sponsor and vendor kiosks, room tours and theatres

Content and directory listing for vendors and solution categories

Tap-to-call and tap-to-website for additional information

Speaking session and room tour schedules

Push notifications and campaigns to signal contests at vendor kiosks

“Like hospital campuses, the busy and unfamiliar environments of large conferences can be difficult for attendees to navigate,” said Robert Tabb, Director of Healthcare at Phunware. “We’re excited to provide healthcare professionals with an easy-to-use app that will help them better discover and enjoy everything that the IHA has to offer.”

Beyond navigation, the IH Pavilion app will give IHA visibility into analytics such as locations users have frequented and their preferences. This data will help IHA enhance the experience and better serve the needs of attendees at this year’s HIMSS event and plan for the 2018 conference.

“HIMSS is one of the top conferences for healthcare professionals. Attendees to the IHP should be able to spend their time learning and interacting—not trying to find their way around the IHP,” said Harry P. Pappas, Founder and CEO of IHA. “Phunware’s proven record of success with wayfinding apps for some of the nation’s largest healthcare and education campuses made them a natural choice for the IHA, and we’re thrilled to launch the IH Pavilion app this year.”

The IH Pavilion app will be available for use on iOS and Android devices via the Apple App Store and Google Play on February 16, 2017.

About Phunware

Phunware is the pioneer of Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS), a fully integrated suite of platform products, solutions and data, that allows brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere mobile application users worldwide. Phunware creates category-defining mobile experiences for the world’s most respected brands, with nearly 700 million devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit http://www.phunware.com and follow us on Twitter @phunware.

About The Intelligent Health Association

The Intelligent Health Association (IHA) is the only global, vendor neutral and technology agnostic educational organization that is technology based and technology centric. The IHA is comprised of numerous new technology communities, consortia, and societies all operating under one organizational structure with a common goal: to help drive the “Evolution to the Digital Healthcare Revolution™”. The IHA is leading the transformation in the health eco-system by educating the health community to adopt and implement new technologies, medical devices, smartphones, wearables, A/R, AI, and certified mobile apps in the community of care. The IHA also produces and presents its own high quality educational programs and conferences around the world in a partnership with the other health related organizations, academic institutions, government, technology community, and the medical and clinical mobile app developers’ community, along with all standards bodies. The IHA’s focus is: Hospitals, Nursing homes, assisted living, long term care, Independent Living, i-HOME™ and Connected Smart Medical Home™, Retail Health, and Health and Wellness Centers.

http://www.ihassociation.org http://www.intelligenthospital.tv