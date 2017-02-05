ClickUp Rated Best Project Management Software

TaskReports presents all software reviewed with a numeric score (9.5/10 in this case) and a written review elaborating on the score.

The reviewer for TaskReports cited the design as a notable improvement from existing options, saying, “We were shocked by the inherent clarity of this tool leading to the fastest onboarding process of any of the apps we reviewed. We believe that great design will become the new standard for all software, personal or enterprise.”

According to the team, the announcement came as an unexpected shock.

ClickUp is gearing up for a major promotional period in the coming months as they prepare a shift into user acquisition.

