Silicon Beach Film Festival Week of Screenings Hits LA's Westside

Join us on the red carpet at the Cinemark 18XD at the Howard Hughes Promenade for a Filmmaker's’ Paradise a week long film festival on the westside Silicon Beach. The second annual Silicon Beach Film Festival, in conjunction with the Playa Vista Film Festival, opens on April 22nd. It takes place in the middle of the home of LA’s tech and startup community. In this week-long festival, films will be shown back to back over 12 hours each day. According to Festival Programmer Peter Greene, “There should be something for everyone.”

The Silicon Beach Film Festival & Playa Vista Film Festival both serve as a gathering place for filmmakers, artists, innovators, and the global creative community. Additionally, they provide a venue for independent films to gain exposure. Through programs that embrace storytelling in all of its expansive forms – from film and music to online work, these film festivals celebrate the cinematic experience. These film festivals support emerging and established voices, discover award-winning filmmakers, both experienced and up-and-coming alike, curate innovative and interactive experiences, and introduce new technology and ideas. “ Silicon Beach is home to tech giants like Google, YouTube, Snapchat, and is home to large film studios in the area. The Silicon Beach Film Festival brings together technology and filmmakers like no other festival with an interactive and real experience. ” says Jon Gursha Silicon Beach Film Festival Director.

The Silicon Beach & Playa Vista Film Festivals are in their second year of screening films in the Westside region of the Los Angeles metropolitan area that is home to over 500 tech startup companies. The festival is managed and run by the same organization behind the Culver City Film Festival, and The Marina Del Rey Film Festival. We are proud that we could put together a festival to represent such a vibrant area and have a great team in place with Jon Gursha as Festival Director, Sandie West as Co-Producer, and Peter Greene as Festival Programmer. Submissions are now open and ticket sales will start at the beginning of April.

Festival Director Jon Gursha

Sandie West Co-Producer

Festival Programmer Peter Greene

