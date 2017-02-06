“Our new CPQ 5.0 automates the entire quotation process, dramatically speeding up the sales cycle, reducing errors and protecting margins,” said Kevin Colletti, President & CEO of Solidify Inc.

Solidify Inc. (http://www.solidifyinc.com), a leader in cloud-based Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) software solutions, announced its latest product release, Solidify CPQ 5.0. Solidify CPQ 5.0 features responsive design, a new action-based manager dashboard, sophisticated RFQ management and report cards. Developed with manufacturers in mind, Solidify CPQ 5.0 represents the next generation of sales enablement, allowing manufacturers to easily provide customers with accurate, turnkey quotes every time.

“Our new CPQ 5.0 automates the entire quotation process, dramatically speeding up the sales cycle, reducing errors and protecting margins,” said Kevin Colletti, President & CEO of Solidify Inc. “As a company dedicated to developing online tools designed to give manufacturers a competitive edge, we are excited to debut such a sophisticated new tool that will allow manufacturers to do more business online.”

Colletti continued, “We debuted the new CPQ 5.0 with our longtime client AMETEK, Inc., a global leader in electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. AMETEK’s Dynamic Fluid Solutions division, a leader in customized and precision air movement, has been successfully using the new system to significantly streamline their global quoting process.”

“Working with the Solidify team was a great experience,” said Amie Sedlock, Technical Marketing and Sales at AMETEK’s Dynamic Fluid Solutions. “The team could interpret goals / objectives and mold it into a CPQ that fit our needs. Since implementation, we have delivered over 1,000 quotes across all of our product lines and have sales people using this system around the globe.”

Highlights of Solidify CPQ 5.0 include:

UI/UX Features

Built with a responsive, flexible design and a new layout that works seamlessly across all platforms, sales teams can now efficiently quote from any device. The new step-by-step guided quote process ensures accurate quotes. And, its modern design can be customized to incorporate a client’s unique branding, providing an added level of professionalism.

Action-based Dashboard

The new user-friendly, action-based dashboard can be tailored to reflect a company’s unique sales objectives. Features include graphs to track user performance; calls-to-action and alerts for user to-do’s; and user activity logs. The dashboard also allows separate views for reps to see their own items, managers to keep track of their sales team and an admin view to see everything in the system.

RFQ Management

A new RFQ management system increases usability with the added ability to filter and sort RFQs by a variety of fields – contact, company, email, location, market, product, lead source, etc. Managers can also filter by owner and admins can filter by manager. RFQs can be transferred to another rep or converted to a quote. The new CPQ version has the ability to integrate with popular CRM and ERP systems like Salesforce. Plus, when Solidify CPQ 5.0 is used in conjunction with public facing software solutions from Solidify, like a Product Catalog, RFQ Cart or Sales Portal, RFQs can be automatically added to the system and routed to the appropriate sales rep.

Report Cards

The new report card provides added insight over the entire quoting pipeline with quote versus opportunity measurement; sales team performance tracking; role-based user permissions; and approval workflows. The report card also summarizes products, metrics and resource center documents based on inclusion in quotes, and entities can be filtered by timeframe or user. Sales reps, managers and admins each have their own report cards with individual levels of reporting. And, all reports can be conveniently exported as PDFs or Excel documents.

About Solidify Inc.

For over 15 years, Solidify has been committed to evolving the way manufacturers do business online. Solidify is a leader in cloud-based, end-to-end, self-service and sales-enablement eBusiness software solutions. Using our holistic and consultative approach, we work with our clients to meet their customers’ unique needs. Our eCommerce, Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) and Sales Portal solutions bring familiar B2C experiences to the complex B2B world. Thus making it easy to source, configure, quote and buy products online, enabling sales teams and empowering buyers and distributors with an intuitive online experience. To schedule a demo or learn more about Solidify, visit http://www.solidifyinc.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Sarah Archambault • 917.923.9838 • media (at) solidifyinc (dot) com • http://www.solidifyinc.com