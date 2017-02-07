National Roofing Partners Hires Eric S. Brandenburg as Vice President

Eric Brandenburg, Vice President, National Roofing Partners With a distinguished career in several industries (retail, manufacturing, distribution and electrical), Eric will bring a unique perspective on how to scale operations for NRP’s continued success.” - Dale Tyler, President of NRP

National Roofing Partners (NRP), Dallas, Texas, the leading network of commercial roofing contractors in North America, is proud to announce the addition of Eric S. Brandenburg to the NRP team. With expansive experience in multiple facets of the construction industry, Brandenburg will join NRP at the executive level as Vice President beginning February 6, 2017.

Brandenburg will be responsible for planning, directing or coordinating varying business units of NRP. As demand for a scalable and sustainable solution for national commercial roofing solutions has grown with the country’s largest corporations, NRP is committed to providing continued excellence in service and operations. Brandenburg’s strong history in sales, operations and finance, positions him perfectly for implementing and managing NRP’s growing business verticals, strategic planning of financial resources along with managing operational, contractor and NRP employee resources.

Brandenburg brings over thirty years of executive level sales leadership, operational management and financial strategy to NRP. Having worked in various industries including many years with United Building Products and Georgia Pacific, Brandenburg leaves an operational and business development leadership role with Native Energy Solutions to return to commercial roofing with NRP.

“Eric has a creative energy and extreme focus to high level strategic and tactical planning. His strong ability to build relationships along with decision making initiatives is exactly what we need for the extreme growth we are experiencing,” stated Dale Tyler, president of NRP. “His executive level sales and operational management capabilities are enhanced by his strong financial background which is a perfect fit. With a distinguished career in several industries (retail, manufacturing, distribution and electrical), Eric will bring a unique perspective on how to scale operations for NRP’s continued success.”

About National Roofing Partners

National Roofing Partners (NRP) was founded with the mission of continually improving the facility management capabilities of its customers by analyzing existing roof conditions, recommending and providing high quality single-source roofing replacements and services with dedicated support. Building on the strong expertise of tier one commercial roofing contractors with over 120+ service locations and 8,000 employees nationwide, the network provides exceptional roofing and building envelope service and maintenance for customers. For more information, visit http://www.nationalroofingpartners.com.