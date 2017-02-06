Zifam Pinnacle Products Now Available on Amazon.com

Zifam Pinnacle, an Australian company that creates a wide range of unique nutritional products for customers all over the world, announced its line of products is now available for purchase on Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer.

Zifam Pinnacle provides high-quality, thoroughly researched products to meet the ever-increasing needs and scrutiny of customers and medical specialists alike. The company is committed to developing its products with strong evidence of efficacy and the strictest possible safety standards. It believes a more natural approach to healthy living is necessary in today’s society.

“We are excited to be bringing our products to Amazon.com,” said Adam Mortley, Marketing Manager of Zifam Pinnacle. “There is a strong interest in natural nutritional products, and Amazon has been a key vehicle for many companies in increasing their brand reach. We are thrilled to have the chance to reach out to more consumers than ever before and help them meet their health and wellness goals.”

Zifam products include more than 80 brands across Australia, India and various European nations. This means the company serves an extremely large and varied customer base, with a tremendous number of unique product offerings. However, the company still manages to tailor each individual products to fit specific health needs to ensure every one of them has its own market niche.

Its “Naturally Better” product, for example, has been particularly successful in Australia. This natural sweetener features no artificial additives, flavors or chemicals. Each spoonful of Naturally Better features just 1.2 calories and contains the exact right amount of sweetness with no strange aftertaste. As a result, it is a perfect healthy alternative to sugar or aspartame for coffee or tea.

“Zifam truly has products for everyone, and they’re now available on Amazon.com,” said Mortley. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue expanding our brand’s footprint.”

For more information about Zifam Pinnacle, visit http://www.zifampinnacle.com.