Canon and Sharp Win BLI Picks in the A3 MFP Category

Buyers Laboratory (BLI), a division of Keypoint Intelligence, announced the winners of its prestigious Pick awards for the Winter 2017 season, with Canon and Sharp earning praise for their outstanding products. The leading provider of intelligence for the document imaging and solutions industry, BLI has been putting products to the test for more than 50 years. BLI Pick awards acknowledge the hardware and software offerings that measure up as the best in their respective categories throughout rigorous lab testing during the previous six months. Unique in the industry, the comprehensive tests assess a wide range of the most important features and performance factors for buyers.

BLI’s Winter 2017 A3 MFP Picks go to the following top performers:

CANON U.S.A., INC.

imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5535i

Outstanding 31- to 40-ppm A3 Color MFP

imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5550i

Outstanding 41- to 50-ppm A3 Color MFP

SHARP IMAGING AND INFORMATION COMPANY OF AMERICA

MX-3070N

Outstanding 21- to 30-ppm A3 Color MFP

MX-3050N

Outstanding Entry-level 21- to 30-ppm A3 Color MFP

MX-3550N

Outstanding Entry-level 31- to 40-ppm A3 Color MFP

MX-5050N

Outstanding Entry-level 41- to 50-ppm A3 Color MFP

MX-6070N

Outstanding 51- to 60-ppm A3 Color MFP

MX-6050N

Outstanding Entry-level 51- to 60-ppm A3 Color MFP

Web User Interface

Outstanding Achievement in Innovation

Canon Winners Triumph with Productivity-Enhancing Features and Exceptional Reliability

“Each of Canon’s Winter 2017 BLI Pick winners exhibited outstanding reliability,” said BLI Manager of Lab Operations Joe Ellerman. “When one also considers the ease in which jobs can be programmed from the devices’ drivers and fully customizable control panel and the fast print and copy speeds, uptime and efficiency in users’ workspaces promise to be maximized on a routine basis. The devices are also loaded with convenience- and productivity-enhancing features, including support for mobile printing and cloud-based services and remote access to service mode and firmware upgrades. The high-quality output the devices delivered will meet the needs of both general office and marketing environments.”

Sharp Winners Excel with Intuitive Operation and Flexibility

“Sharp’s new MX Advanced and Essentials Series, which are designed to meet the needs of any mid- to large-size workgroup, offer the reliability, ease of operation, output quality and flexibility users crave,” said George Mikolay, BLI’s Senior Editor for A3 MFPs. “Thanks to the redesigned drivers and control panel, along with the innovative and award-winning web utility, building workflows are a cinch. The Advanced Series, which includes a standard retractable keyboard for streamlined data entry, a standard duplex single-pass feeder, and standard Sharp OSA to better manage workflow with network applications and cloud services, is a boon for users with more robust workflow needs. The budget-friendly Essentials Series offers similar functionality with the same excellent reliability and outstanding operability as the higher-end models, with advanced workflow capabilities kept optional to keep costs down.”

Sharp Delivers with Ingenious Web User Interface

“Sharp’s newly designed web user interface is extremely easy to use and includes a number of capabilities not yet seen on the web interfaces of competing vendors,” said BLI’s Mikolay. “The highly intuitive search function allows an administrator to search for functions and also click on functions to be brought directly to them. An administrator can also easily create a shortcut when on a tab or settings page and name it and save it for future use to streamline daily tasks.”

About BLI Pick Awards

Buyers Laboratory (BLI) is the world's leading independent provider of analytical information and services to the digital imaging and document management industry. For over 50 years, buyers have relied on BLI to help them differentiate products’ strengths and weaknesses and make the best purchasing decisions, while industry sales, marketing and product professionals have turned to BLI for insightful competitive intelligence and valued guidance on product development, competitive positioning and sales channel and marketing support. With its Pick awards, BLI gives special recognition in each category to those products that provided the most outstanding performances in BLI’s exhaustive lab tests. Its Outstanding Achievement awards acknowledge products or capabilities that stand out for attributes such as innovation, usefulness, energy efficiency or value. BLI’s awards stand alone in that they are based on a rigorous battery of lab tests. The evaluation includes an extensive durability test, during a portion of which each unit is run at the manufacturer’s maximum duty cycle. Other performance attributes evaluated include ease of use, media handling, productivity and value. Each product that successfully passes BLI’s lab test earns BLI’s Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and a BLI Certificate of Reliability and the best performers qualify as Pick contenders. Consequently, a BLI Pick is a hard-earned award that buyers and IT directors can trust to better guide them in their acquisition decisions.

For more information on Buyers Laboratory, please call 973-797-2100, visit http://www.buyerslab.com or email info(at)buyerslab(dot)com.

About Keypoint Intelligence

Keypoint Intelligence is a global data and market intelligence leader for the digital imaging industry. The company has over 125 professionals around the world who provide critical planning and go-to-market services, including in-depth market research, competitive intelligence, sales training, product testing, content creation, and customer engagement. For more information, contact Mike Fergus at mike.fergus(at)buyerslab(dot)com or +1 973.797.2150.