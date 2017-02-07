True Refrigeration Introduces The Butler’s Bar Cocktail Suite

True’s new cocktail suite called the Butler’s Bar includes four 15-inch units, meaning only a 5-foot footprint—a perfect fit to replace what used to be the butler’s pantry. The Butler’s Bar creates that perfect space for mixing craft cocktails and serving unique beverages while entertaining

Traditionally, a butler’s pantry was created as a utility room for storing serving or cleaning items while entertaining guests. Today, the butler’s pantry is often home of junk mail, pantry overflow, computers and other non-essential uses. The art of entertaining has changed, and the True® Refrigeration Butler’s Bar turns this abandoned small space into a luxurious center for serving cocktails and other beverages.

True’s new cocktail suite, the Butler’s Bar, includes four 15-inch undercounter units: a Clear Ice Machine, Beverage Dispenser, Undercounter Refrigerator and Wine Cabinet. With four perfectly-paired 15-inch units, the Butler’s Bar fits in a 5-foot footprint—a seamless replacement for what used to be the butler’s pantry. Each unit is offered in 300-series stainless steel or can be customized with an infinite variety of overlays to fit the homeowner’s décor.

“The Butler’s Bar creates that perfect space for mixing craft cocktails and serving unique beverages while entertaining,” said True Director of Sales and Marketing Steve Proctor. “You can store your garnishes in the undercounter refrigerator and use pure, clear ice for the perfect cocktail. For your wine-loving guests, the Wine Cabinet keeps reds and whites at the perfect temperature—yet for the craft beer drinkers, the Beverage Dispenser allows you to serve ice cold craft brew on tap.”

The Butler’s Bar includes:



Clear Ice Machine: True Refrigeration’s clear ice machine produces crystal clear ice with no air bubbles, and its dense cubes have a slower melt time creating the perfect addition to any signature craft cocktail. It produces up to 70 lbs. of ice per day and stores 28 lbs. while still remaining energy-efficient and is UL-rated for both indoor and outdoor use. The Clear Ice Machine features the patented TruLumina® Lighting System which creates a soft glow with up to 14 different colors every time the door opens.

Beverage Dispenser: The True Beverage Dispenser is handcrafted to give users “The Perfect Serve.” Ideal for the beer connoisseur and for those who love to entertain, this draft beer dispenser uses True’s exclusive airflow technology, ensuring a consistently frosty, refreshing pour. Whether a single or dual tap, indoor or on the patio, the True Beverage Dispenser will be the life of the party.

Undercounter Refrigerator: In the kitchen or next to the grill, the Undercounter Refrigerator provides complete cooling flexibility wherever it’s needed. With the only glass door in the industry that’s UL-rated for outdoor use, it’s the perfect combination of performance, style and design for indoor or outdoor entertaining.

Wine Cabinet: The 15-inch Wine Cabinet redefines the options for customizing a space to accommodate the homeowner’s favorite vintages. Precision control and exquisite craftsmanship combine to preserve and protect wine. While features such as the patented TruLumina® Lighting System creates the perfect ambiance for any setting.

The Butler’s Bar is the first of several new lifestyle suites. For more information about True Refrigeration or one of its customizable lifestyle suites, please visit true-residential.com.

About True Refrigeration

True Refrigeration is a division of True Manufacturing Company. For more than 70 years, True has been an industry leader in commercial refrigeration. Now, homeowners can experience that same quality with True Refrigeration, an authentic commercial refrigeration line refined for the home. Handcrafted in the USA with the same meticulous attention to quality and detail industry professionals demand, the residential series includes full-size refrigerators and refrigerator columns; and undercounter wine cabinets, refrigerators, beverage centers, refrigerator drawers, beer dispensers and ice machines. For more information about True Refrigeration, call 888-616-8783 or visit true-residential.com.