Buyers Laboratory (BLI), a division of Keypoint Intelligence, the world’s leading independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware, and services, today announced its Pick award recipients in the scanner category. These coveted honors recognize the devices that turned in the most impressive overall performances in BLI’s lab-based evaluations during the previous test cycle. Among the dozens of qualified products, the award recipients are:

KODAK ALARIS INC.

Kodak i5650 Scanner

Outstanding High-Volume Production Scanner

EasySetup Feature by Kodak Alaris

Outstanding Achievement in Innovation

VISIONEER, INC.

Visioneer RoadWarrior 4D

Outstanding Mobile Scanner for Business

Visioneer RoadWarrior X3

Outstanding Budget Mobile Scanner

XEROX CORPORATION

Xerox Duplex Travel Scanner

Outstanding Mobile Scanner for Business

“Whether the challenge is stacks of forms and invoices coming into a central location or contracts and customer orders collected in the field, businesses still rely on paper documents as the starting point for critical business processes,” said Jamie Bsales, Director, Office Workflow Solutions Analysis at BLI. “These standout offerings can help organizations of all stripes digitize that paper no matter where it originates, so organizations can streamline tasks and work more efficiently.”

Kodak Alaris Excels and Innovates

Busy scanning environments such as service bureaus, business process outsourcing organizations, and corporate scanning departments are inundated with swaths of hardcopy-documents every day. The Kodak i5650 Scanner, with a rated speed of 180 pages per minute (360 images per minute), delivers not only fast throughput, but also impressive reliability and notable ease-of-use features. “The Kodak i5650 delivers an ideal blend of speed, reliability, and intelligence that can efficiently drive any high-volume capture environment,” said Bsales. “Businesses can streamline pre-scan workflows with customized scan profiles, and leverage OCR, barcode recognition, and database lookups to automate indexing and routing chores.”

Configuring scanners can be a time-consuming task for reseller personnel and IT professionals, especially when there are multiple devices that need to be set up. The EasySetup feature by Kodak Alaris, winner of a BLI Outstanding Achievement in Innovation award, alleviates these hassles with a first-of-its-kind automated configuration process. The technician tasked with deploying the scanner simply enters the desired settings information on Kodak’s online EasySetup portal, prints the resulting configuration page, and scans it at the target device to enter the settings. “The EasySetup feature is unique among scanners BLI has evaluated thus far,” Bsales noted. “It greatly reduces the time it takes to configure new scanners, and can be used to quickly and easily ensure that all compatible scanners in a fleet are configured with the desired settings.”

Visioneer Has Mobile Capture Covered

When it comes to handling document-capture processes on the road, mobile workers are often at a disadvantage. Most are forced to hold on to documents until they return to the office where the documents can be scanned, which is inefficient and puts documents at risk of being lost or forgotten. But the Visioneer RoadWarrior 4D and RoadWarrior X3 let workers in the field capture documents at their point of origination, so files can enter a digital workflow almost immediately.

“These lightweight scanners pack a wealth of features into eminently portable packages,” said BLI’s U.S. Lab Manger Joe Ellerman. “Users have access to a full complement of image enhancement features, as well as some productivity-enhancing features like the ability to send one scan to multiple locations from a single workflow.”

Xerox Scanner Always On Hand

On-the-go workers are often stuck upstream without a paddle when it comes to scanning documents in the field. The Xerox Duplex Travel Scanner solves this by enabling knowledge workers to have a robust, feature-rich scanner at the ready, no matter where critical business documents originate.

“The Xerox Duplex Travel Scanner is an excellent mobile scanning solution for businesses with employees in the field,” said BLI’s Bsales. “The device is USB-powered, which enables users to convert hardcopy documents to searchable PDF files wherever they and their laptop happen to be. And the device enhances collaborative processes thanks to the ability to scan to email, cloud services, network folders, Microsoft SharePoint, and other platforms.”

