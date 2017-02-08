We are very pleased to have all our dictation devices integrated into the Winscribe Dictation software, one of the international market leaders...

Winscribe, world-leading provider of digital dictation and documentation management software, is pleased to announce its support for the Grundig Digta SonicMic 3 and Digta SonicMic 3 Classic PC microphones.

“The Grundig family of professional digital dictation hardware has a solid pedigree and is used successfully by many Winscribe users around the world to record their dictation within the Winscribe Dictation software,” said Florian Stroehle, Director of Global Sales at Winscribe. “The Digta SonicMic 3 microphones from Grundig are the latest additions to the wide catalog of devices that Winscribe is proud to support. The brilliant recording quality, sleek design, the ability to dictate with minimal thumb movement, and configurable control buttons offers Winscribe users a new dimension of dictation flexibility.”

Winscribe Dictation v4.2 and v4.2.5 clients will find the Grundig Digta SonicMic 3 devices supported directly out of the box. With new developments in ergonomic design and optimization for top-quality dictation and speech recognition, clinicians, legal professionals and other dictation users will find the new Grundig devices a productive addition to their dictation processes.

“We are very pleased to have all our dictation devices integrated into the Winscribe Dictation software, one of the international market leaders. We believe in high quality “made in Germany” and good usability. Combining our technology with Winscribe’s workflow solution means that together we can extend the international reach of our most advanced technology,” says Roland Hollstein, General Manager of Grundig Business Systems.

For more information regarding Grundig’s digital dictation recorders and microphones, please visit http://www.grundig-gbs.com. To learn more about Winscribe’s suite of speech productivity solutions for business professionals, including digital dictation, transcription, speech recognition and workflow management, please visit http://www.winscribe.com.

About Grundig Business Systems GmbH

With more than four million dictations systems sold and over 60 years of experience, Grundig Business Systems GmbH (GBS) is one of the leading manufacturers of professional dictation systems. Together with its partners, GBS provides services around the subject of speech recognition and processing. The solutions and products with the label “Made in Germany” are distinguished by technical innovation and high-quality design. Every day, they help lawyers, doctors, administrators, companies and many others shape their working processes efficiently and cost-effectively.

GBS is one of the top 100 most innovative medium-sized companies in Germany and has repeatedly been awarded the “Top Job” award in recognition of outstanding personnel work.

Find out more about GBS on the internet: http://www.grundig-gbs.com/en.

About Winscribe:

Winscribe is a world-leading provider of speech productivity technology supporting law firm and legal department requirements for digital dictation, transcription, speech recognition, mobile documentation and workflow management. Winscribe’s software has been developed with the requirements of the legal profession in mind, and it empowers lawyers to use their voice to quickly and easily create documentation, enter data into third-party applications, and communicate with clients faster, less expensively, and more efficiently.

Winscribe has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia and Switzerland – with sales partners in 25 countries and more than 350, 000 users worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.winscribe.com.