Impact Advisors, LLC, a leading provider of healthcare information technology services, has received a Best in KLAS or Category Leader distinction over nine consecutive years. Among the awards earned by Impact Advisors this year, clients rated the firm favorably in the following categories:

#2 Overall IT Services Firm, with a higher overall score than 2016

#1 Clinical Optimization Firm

#2 HIT Advisory Services

#2 HIT Enterprise Implementation Leadership

KLAS is a research firm that independently monitors vendor performance through the active participation of thousands of healthcare organizations. KLAS uses a stringent methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial. Impact Advisors will be recognized on February 19 at the Best in KLAS Awards Ceremony at the HIMSS conference in Orlando, FL.

“At Impact Advisors, our primary mission is to empower our clients by providing a broad range of services and solutions with exceptional quality and value,” said Peter Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Impact Advisors. “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by KLAS, as it represents the collective voice of our clients. We are incredibly grateful for their ongoing support.”

The Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm ranking is reserved for those firms that have a minimum of three separate IT services that meet the minimum “KLAS Konfidence” level in three separate market segments. Impact Advisors ranked number two on the list, having earned above average or well above average rankings in four of the six ranking categories.

The Category Leader designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead select market segments in which at least two products meet a minimum level of KLAS Konfidence.” Impact Advisors was ranked number one in the Clinical Optimization Services category and number two in both the HIT Advisory Services and HIT Enterprise Implementation Leadership categories.

For a full list of Best in KLAS winners, visit http://www.klasresearch.com/.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit http://www.KLASresearch.com.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare information technology consulting firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, implementation and optimization services. Our comprehensive suite of patient access, clinical and revenue cycle services span the lifecycle of our clients’ needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and IT experience. The firm has earned a number of prestigious industry and workplace awards including Best in KLAS® for nine consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain’s Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as “best place to work” awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker’s Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.

###