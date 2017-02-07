Sneak Peak of the 2017 Edison Award Nominees

The Edison Awards symbolize the persistence and excellence personified by Thomas Edison while strengthening the human drive for innovation, creativity, and ingenuity. Past News Releases RSS Strategy 2 Market Offers a Solution...

The Edison Awards Committee is narrowing down the finalist for the prestigious Edison award. The Edison Awards is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. The Edison Awards symbolize the persistence and excellence personified by Thomas Edison while strengthening the human drive for innovation, creativity, and ingenuity.

You can review the gallery of nominees for the 2017 Edison Awards, and get a sneak peek at the tremendous variety of new, innovative products and services in today's marketplace. Winners will be presented at the 2017 Edison Awards in New York, NY on April 20, 2017.

Strategy 2 Market, Partners, Mary Drotar, Therese Graff and Kathy Morrissey, were chosen to be 2017 judges for the Edison Awards.

The judges are past Edison Award winners as well as marketing professionals, scientists, engineers, and academics. They are responsible for reviewing the finalists and choosing the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners, acknowledging the finalists' excellence in meeting the award criteria on Concept, Value, Delivery, and Impact.

Strategy 2 Market is a product development consulting firm that works with companies to help them increase growth and decrease product development complexity.