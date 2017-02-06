American Cruise Lines Announces Sponsorship of PBS’ Antiques Roadshow

American Cruise Lines announced that it will be a national sponsor of PBS’ most-watched ongoing series ANTIQUES ROADSHOW beginning today, February 6th.

Now entering its 21st season, 14-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW features antiques owners from across the country bringing in items to be appraised by the country’s leading antiques and collectibles experts. Each antique not only has value, but is intrinsically tied to our history. These are the stories that make the series special and what sparked the relationship with American Cruise Lines.

“We are excited to embark on this relationship with PBS and ANTIQUES ROADSHOW,” says Timothy Beebe, Vice President of American Cruise Lines. “The 8.5 million weekly viewers of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW and guests of American Cruise Lines have a common bond. They share a passion for American history and culture, which ultimately makes this sponsorship a perfect fit.”

“I am thrilled that American Cruise Lines has joined us as a sponsor of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW,” says Executive Producer Marsha Bemko. “The support of our sponsors helps make it possible to continue our search for America’s hidden treasures. We’re excited to share the adventure as we explore history throughout our country!”

American Cruise Lines offers over 35 itineraries ranging from 4 to 21 nights in length including the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, New England, the Southeast and the entire Mississippi River system. American Cruise Lines also offers a number of theme cruises that highlight the rich history of the United States, including Mark Twain, Civil War, and Lewis & Clark cruises.

American Cruise Lines aims to provide a comprehensive cruise experience with the help of onboard experts, guided shore excursions, and vibrant ports of call. Through this relationship with ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, American Cruise Lines will continue to honor its commitment to education and enrichment.

About American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines is the leading US cruise line, with the largest fleet of US ships. It offers more than 35 itineraries, ranging from 4 to 21 nights in length including the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, New England, the Southeast and the entire Mississippi River system. The line has been continuously recognized for its new ships and for providing superb service to guests and travel agents before, during, and after a cruise.

To learn more about American Cruise Lines, visit http://americancruiselines.com/home or call 800-814-6880. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/americancruiselines or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/American_Cruise.