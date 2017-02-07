MyWay Mobile Storage of Baltimore helped thousands of people brave the icy waters of Chesapeake Bay on Saturday, January 28th at the 21st Annual Polar Bear Plunge, sponsored by the Maryland State Police. For the eighth consecutive year, MyWay Mobile Storage of Baltimore donated four portable storage containers for the event staff’s use.

Over 9,000 participants received a commemorative sweatshirt and the opportunity to take a dip in the near freezing waters of the Chesapeake Bay. The event has become so popular that individuals who raise $10,000 or more reach the Super Plunger status. These Super Plungers jump into the icy waters every hour for 24 hours and are provided hot meals, hot tubs, saunas and entertainment between the plunges. Proceeds of the event went to Special Olympics of Maryland, an organization devoted to sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. As of February 2nd, total donations have exceeded SOMD’s goal of $2.5 million. SOMD is still accepting donations and they can be made online at plungemd.com.

This year SOMD has included the following groups to participate in their own unique smaller plunges on Friday January 27th: The Police Plunge, Cool Schools Plunge, Fire/EMS Plunge, Military and Corporate Plunge. The “Main Event” Plunges took place at 11AM, 1PM and 3PM on Saturday. SOMD made an official attempt to be recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest plunge in a 24 hour timeframe. After all was said and done from the Plunge weekend the event totaled 9,300 plungers, 22,000 donors, 42 law enforcement agencies, over a hundred corporate partners and hundreds and hundreds of volunteers.

Nate Garland, with Special Olympics of Maryland said, “MyWay Mobile Storage has been a loyal partner for our Polar Bear Plunge event over the past seven years. Their units are extremely helpful and convenient for our on-site storage needs and transporting our supplies and equipment from our office to the event site. Their staff is always super friendly, arrives on time, and is willing to do whatever necessary to meet our needs. The storage units always look nice. We are thankful for MyWay's generosity and their support of Special Olympics events in our community.”

About MyWay Mobile Storage

MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. To learn more visit http://www.mywaystorage.com or call (888) 336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.

Contact:

Steve Hudson

Operations Manager

240-988-6728

hudsons(at)mywaystorage(dot)com