FirstService Residential, Arizona’s leading community management company, recently organized a team building service project to benefit Boots in the House™. One of FirstService Residential’s core values is to be genuinely helpful. This project demonstrated company associates’ commitment to the true meaning of this core value. More than 180 associates rallied together in departmental teams, along with industry vendors, each tasked with collecting a specific food and hygiene item including protein bars, nuts and trail mix, drink mixes, tuna and chicken pouches, shampoo, bar soap, toothbrushes, and toothpaste – to name a few. The group assembled more than 100 care packages, with a retail value of over $15,000 - a significant donation to benefit deployed troops. Items were collected in the weeks leading up to the company’s annual meeting held on February 3, 2017, and assembled as part of a team building exercise that day.

Boots in the House™ is a faith-based organization dedicated to supporting the emotional health and well-being of military service members, and their families, from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces – past, present and future.

“At FirstService Residential Arizona, we are committed to giving back to our community and making a difference in the lives of military families,” said John Kemper, president of FirstService Residential in Arizona. “It makes me genuinely proud to work with a team who actively demonstrates our core values and company mission each and every day.”

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential provides full-service community management solutions to a wide range of homeowner and condominium associations including some of Arizona’s most beautiful and recognizable communities. Since 1968, the organization has worked hard to serve the homeowners of Arizona, and today, is recognized as the leading HOA management company throughout the state. Ranking Arizona has named FirstService Residential as Arizona’s top choice of HOA management companies for the 10th consecutive year.

FirstService Residential is North America’s largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential’s managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

