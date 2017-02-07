Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, announced today that its strategic venture capital fund Sodexo Ventures has closed an investment in LifeDojo Inc., a leader in person-centered corporate behavior change. The investment gives Sodexo Ventures a minority stake in the company as well as the ability to provide digital-centric innovative services to clients as part of its comprehensive Quality of Life mission.

“We are thrilled to not just announce an investment by Sodexo Ventures, but an incredibly well-matched alliance of shared goals and values,” said Chris Cutter, Co-Founder and CEO of LifeDojo. “Sodexo genuinely cares about the quality of life of every one of the millions of employees it serves on a daily basis. We are proud that LifeDojo will be an integral part of engaging and improving the health of those employees in a uniquely empowering, incredibly effective way.”

The company also announced that its Benefits and Rewards Services activity, through its US subsidiary, Inspirus, has entered into a strategic partnership with LifeDojo to offer its services as part of a broader focus on employee engagement. “We are excited to join forces with LifeDojo to bring an improved workplace well-being coaching technology platform to our family of enterprise employee engagement solutions. The LifeDojo platform and method are grounded in public health methods that get measurable population-level results, and now we’ll be bringing these valuable tools to millions of new people. We’re both passionate, mission-driven companies and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together,” said Mia Mends, CEO of Inspirus and Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, USA.

Sodexo’s focus on health and well-being is part of its broader mission to improve Quality of Life for the millions of employees and consumers it serves. Today’s announcement reiterates that commitment while aligning its services with one of the fastest growing segments of employee-centric solutions.

About Inspirus

Employee engagement is a company’s most powerful lever for driving business, creating a best place to work, and contributing to a better world. That’s what Inspirus does every day as part of Sodexo’s Quality of Life Services offerings. Inspirus is a market leader in the recognition category, with an employee engagement platform that combines recognition with global rewards, well-being, learning, safety and engagement measurement. Inspirus helps market-leading companies across the globe motivate their employees through one point of interaction for everyone — employees, managers and administrators — continuing a decades-long mission to bring joy to work, one experience at a time. Visit us at http://www.inspirus.com.

About LifeDojo Inc.

Founded in 2013, LifeDojo is a human-centered platform that makes transformative life changes possible for employees everywhere. Supported by decades of public health research, the LifeDojo approach to employee-driven behavior change delivers lasting health improvement outcomes, high enrollment, and better engagement than traditional top-down wellness programs. Empowering employees leads to success: 45% of employees create new health habits that stick for 6+ months. LifeDojo is trusted by the world’s most successful companies in over 16 countries to inspire a genuine culture of wellbeing. Clients include Fortune 500 companies and high-tech high-growth companies around the world. To learn more, visit http://lifedojo.com.