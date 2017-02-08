Chicago Public School Teacher Awarded Teacher of the Year

“She constantly challenges herself to learn new curriculum, partner with new teacher teams, and build strong relationships with students so they are primed for success as they enter high school.”

In a surprise ceremony at Pulaski International School of Chicago, the Chicago Foundation for Education (CFE) awarded the 2017 Debby Jannotta and Shirley Jaffee Teacher of the Year Award to Ms. Katherine Henry. The recognition was presented by Katie Palmer, daughter of the late Debby Jannotta, and Michael Jaffee Patterson, the grandson of the late Shirley Jaffee, and celebrated with Ms. Henry’s students, colleagues, family and friends.

In 2010, the Chicago Foundation for Education established the annual Teacher of the Year Award to commemorate twenty-five years of support to Chicago public school teachers and to honor Debby and Shirley, two of CFE’s most dedicated Board members and volunteers. The distinction is annually bestowed upon a teacher who embodies CFE’s mission and goes above and beyond expectations to make great teaching and learning possible.

Ms. Henry exemplifies the CFE spirit. A teacher for nine years, she has been involved in more than a dozen CFE programs and is currently engaged in the intensive Action Research Leadership Institute (ARLI) to learn more about her students’ social and emotional learning. Ms. Henry has coached study groups, sharing what she’s learned with other educators, and traveled to Denmark in 2014 to study happiness through a CFE Fund for Teachers Fellowship,

subsequently engaging her students in a Happiness Inquiry Project.

As one of her nominators wrote, “She constantly challenges herself to learn new curriculum, partner with new teacher teams, and build strong relationships with students so they are primed for success as they enter high school.” CFE is honored to recognize Ms. Henry and highlight the outstanding teaching and learning she makes possible in just one of Chicago’s public schools.

Ms. Henry received an engraved plaque, a $1,000 honorarium and has been invited to serve a 2-year term on the CFE Board of Directors.

