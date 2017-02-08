mobile sales enablement is an important consideration for improving sales performance

SwissVBS, a leading learning solutions provider, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for excellence in the “Best Advance in Sales Enablement and Performance Tools” category. The SwissVBS SET Sales Enablement Platform was recognized at the awards ceremony on January 26, 2017.

Shahin Sobhani, SwissVBS President, said “sales teams have always had the challenge of accessing the latest product information in the field and easily sharing them with their clients. Mobile devices increasingly power their sales interactions. Our SET mobile-first platform addresses this exact pain point.”

“We congratulate SwissVBS and thank them for introducing an innovative solution for the emerging mobile sales enablement need,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke added: “mobile sales enablement is an important consideration for improving sales performance. The award winners in this category are creating leading solutions that address this trend, and deserve recognition.”

The SET Sale Enablement app was recognized for its ability to assist B2B sales teams challenged with selling complex products, a solution that not only meets the needs of sales people, but that can also integrate the cross-functional needs and combined interest of marketing, sales, and training teams. Sales representatives use SET to access the latest product information, present the information to their clients, and track client interaction with marketing assets following the sales call.

A senior panel of independent industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon innovation, value proposition, unique differentiators, measurable benefits, and usability.

About SwissVBS

SwissVBS is a full-service learning solutions provider, focused on adding value at every step of the learning journey. Companies in industries as diverse as health, retail, insurance, manufacturing, and finance rely on SwissVBS’ innovative products and services to improve employee performance and business outcome (http://www.swissvbs.com).

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. Brandon Hall conducts research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results (http://www.brandonhall.com).