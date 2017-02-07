Jergens Shanghai Building “The Fullerton Tool Company partnership with Jergens Shanghai …brings immediate benefits to our organization and helped establish our sales and support office in the China market.”

On January 1, 2017 Jergens, Inc. welcomed our newest partner Fullerton Tool Company to its wholly owned foreign entity (WOFE) in Shanghai. Located in a new economic development technology park in the Jinqiao District in PuDong, Shanghai, China, the 500-square meter facility contains offices, warehousing and a technical center featuring permanent product displays.

Fullerton Tool Company, for over 75 years has proven itself as a dedicated manufacturer of quality solid carbide cutting tools, pushing for innovation on every level. Fullerton’s Advanced Solutions Team (FAST) is the foundation of their commitment to continuously improve, innovate and provide vast product diversity. The FAST culture is compiled of experts that specialize in the development of groundbreaking, superior carbide cutting tools while delivering unique high quality services for all of their customers.

Bryon Shafer is the General Manager of the ASG Division and Jergens Shanghai facility. He noted, “We are extremely excited to welcome the world-class Fullerton Tool Company brand to our operations in China.” Additionally, Shafer commented, “While our WOFE in China was established in 2006 to grow market share of the Jergens brands into the Chinese market, the business model has recently expanded to provide local market access to other US mid-market industrial product manufacturers like Fullerton Tool Company."

Jergens can deliver a broad range of solutions in the areas of HR & Payroll, Accounting & Finance, Logistics & Warehousing and Sales, Marketing and New Business Development in China. For more information Bryon Shafer can be contacted at Jergens, Inc., 15700 S. Waterloo Road, Cleveland, OH 44110-3898 or 216-706-6400 or by email bryon.shafer@jergensinc.com.

Fullerton Tool Company, Inc. Joins Jergens Divisions in China Market

Fullerton’s President Patrick Curry, is 3rd generation leader of founder, Morgan Arthur Curry. Mr. Curry indicated:

“The Fullerton Tool Company partnership with Jergens Shanghai …brings immediate benefits to our organization and helped establish our sales and support office in the China market.” Mr. Curry also noted, “We are beginning to see positive results from the efforts made over the last six months to further establish our presence and ability to serve this market. Our partnership with Jergens has made it a lot easier to deal with many of the compliance issues and having such nice facilities to share has made the job much easier.”

Having direct sales staff on the ground in China, Fullerton Tool Company has been able to generate many new business development opportunities and is creating many new prospects. Mr. Curry says, “We are very excited about the potential growth opportunity this alliance offers Fullerton Tool Company.” With the growth Fullerton Tool Company is seeing, they are currently planning for additional engineering support personnel needs in China through Jergens.

About Jergens, Inc. Tooling Component Division

Founded in 1942 to help American manufacturers operate efficiently, Jergens, Inc. is comprised of three distinct business units: Workholding Solutions, Lifting Solutions, and Specialty Fasteners. Jergens, Inc. is committed to helping its customers achieve leaner, more profitable manufacturing, and continues to add products and engineered solutions for an integrated approach to “Manufacturing Efficiency.” Jergens, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company.

For more information visit: http://www.jergensinc.com or contact Jergens, Inc. at 15700 S. Waterloo Road, Cleveland, OH 44110-3898. Phone: 877-486-1454; E-mail: info(at)jergensinc(dot)com

About ASG, Division of Jergens, Inc.

ASG is ISO 9001:2008 certified and has been offering products and solutions for the assembly industry for over 30 years. A complete line of torque control products and precision fastening equipment is offered through ASG Assembly, Industrial, and Precision Fastening product groups and includes electric and pneumatic torque control drivers, automated fastening systems, torque testers, work station accessories, precision screw presenters, automatic tape and label dispensers, the X-PAQ™ System, and more.

For more information visit: http://www.asg-jergens.com or contact ASG at 15700 S. Waterloo Road, Cleveland, OH 44110-3898. Phone: 888-486-6163; E-mail: asginfo(at)jergensinc(dot)com

About Fullerton Tool Company

Family Owned - Fullerton Tool Company has been family owned and in full operation for over 75 years as they proudly manufacture solid carbide cutting tools for a vast variety of industries. Fullerton Tool has been located in Saginaw, Michigan since the company began in 1942 and they are the only location in the world that manufactures Fullerton brand solid carbide cutting tools. The company is a front-runner in the manufacturing of solid carbide cutting tools as the employees and processes are dedicated to their customers. American Made - Fullerton is currently led by President Patrick Curry, the third generation successor for the company. Even though Fullerton Tool is family-owned, the manufacturing strengths and capabilities within the company far outweigh other tool manufacturers. The genuine passion for manufacturing is evident throughout the entire facility as each employee strives to provide high productivity rates while delivering the best in quality customer service.

For more information visit: http://www.fullertontool.com or contact Fullerton Tool Company at 121 Perry St. Saginaw, MI 48602. Toll Free: 800-248-8315. Locally: 989-799-4550. Fax: 989-792-3335.