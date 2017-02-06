2017 CFO Sentiment Study – Report Available

The CFO Alliance announces the availability of the 2017 CFO Sentiment Study Report. The 7th annual CFO Sentiment Study is based on a confidential survey of more than 6,000 CFO Alliance members, and other financial executives of both public and private, mid-sized organizations, across the United States.

The 2017 CFO Sentiment Study Report highlights include bullish optimism regarding the economy, revenue, earnings, and a business-friendly regulatory environment. In addition, this years report identifies a 2017 CFO Priority List, specific industry insights, along with comparisons to prior year responses.

The report offers insights from over 500 finance organizations regarding how they will deliver growth and profitability in 2017. The report also covers top finance, risk management and operational challenges, and how organizations will address them in 2017 and beyond. Other key topics include data security and information governance, the evolving role on the CFO, and board of director effectiveness.

“The annual CFO Sentiment Study continues to identify and bring understanding to a broad range of issues and opportunities that impact finance executives across all types of organizations,” states Nick Araco, CEO of The CFO Alliance. “The 2017 Report is a must-read for finance executives benchmarking 2017 plans and activities.”

The results of this important study will be shared at upcoming CFO Alliance Roundtable Meetings across North America (view schedule here). An Executive Summary of the study results is available here. The 2017 CFO Sentiment Study Report is available here to CFO Alliance members. Journalists may request a copy of the Report from Greg Wood at Greg.Wood(at)thecfoalliance.org.

About The CFO Alliance

The CFO Alliance is a leading network of over 6,000 CFOs and other executives in middle market organizations, both private and public. The CFO Alliance is both a collaborative online community platform, and the host of frequent learning and networking events in more than 15 cities across North America. In addition, The CFO Alliance sponsors several important studies each year including this Annual CFO Sentiment Study, the Annual Mid-Market Executive Compensation Study, frequent "Pulse" surveys on timely topics, and the CFO Roundtable Series Summary. For membership or sponsorship information, visit http://www.TheCFOAlliance.org, or call 484-437-2750.