TCN, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based call center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies worldwide, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named VocalRx, a cloud-based automated patient engagement platform, a recipient of the 2016 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine. Built on TCN’s flagship contact center technology, Platform 3.0, VocalRX provides healthcare practitioners and hospital collectors with various automated notification tools to communicate with their patients efficiently and cost-effectively while increasing revenue.

“TCN is proud to be recognized for our latest, innovative product, VocalRX, continuing our commitment to help healthcare providers improve patient engagement and better manage the revenue cycle,” said Terrel Bird, CEO and co-founder of TCN. “Accepting the Unified Communications Excellence Award is a true accomplishment and further solidifies TCN’s position as a leading provider of cloud-based call center technology in the world.”

The 2016 Unified Communications Excellence Award recognizes companies who have created remarkable unified communications hardware, software and services that are leading the way in the communications and technology industry. The award highlights products that enable clients to excel in unified communications to perform beyond standards for their customers.

“It gives me great pleasure to present TCN with a Unified Communications Excellence Award for VocalRx and their team’s commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “It’s inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from TCN.”

TCN’s VocalRx provides a full suite of automated notification features and call center technology all from a single hosted cloud environment. It helps capture, manage and automatically collect service revenue through the life cycle of a patient and is proven to increase revenue and reduce operational costs for healthcare providers.

TCN’s Platform 3.0 is a cost-effective, advanced cloud-based contact center suite that eliminates the need for complicated hardware. The platform improves connectivity between agents and customers and increases efficiency without the need for additional staff. It provides industry-leading features such as predictive dialer, IVR, call recording and business intelligence. Its “always-on” cloud-based delivery model gives end-users the ability to quickly and easily scale and adjust to evolving business needs.

About TCN

TCN is a leading provider of cloud-based call center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies worldwide. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call center users with a highly affordable delivery model, ensuring immediate access to robust call center technology, such as predictive dialer, IVR, call recording, and business analytics required to optimize operations and adhere to TCPA regulations. Its “always-on” cloud-based delivery model provides customers with immediate access to the latest version of the TCN solution, as well as the ability to quickly and easily scale and adjust to evolving business needs. TCN serves various Fortune 500 companies and enterprises in multiple industries including newspaper, collection, education, healthcare, automotive, political, customer service, and marketing. For more information, visit http://www.tcnp3.com or follow on Twitter @tcn.

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.

