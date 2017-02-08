Dr. Deborah Wenkert’s knowledge and expertise in adult and pediatric metabolic bone and genetic disorders, in addition to, her extensive experience in pediatric rheumatology and pediatric clinical trials will provide an excellent resource to our clients.

NDA Partners Chairman Carl Peck, MD, announced today that Deborah Wenkert, MD a former Clinical Research Medical Director at Amgen and pediatrics, rheumatology, and bone disease expert has joined the company as an Expert Consultant.

Following an immunology postdoc at Harvard University, Dr. Wenkert was an instructor at Washington University School of Medicine and then, for eleven years, an Adjunct Assistant/Associate Clinical Professor at St Louis University School of Medicine in the division of rheumatology. Concurrent with her position at St. Louis University, Dr. Wenkert conducted research in adult and pediatric metabolic bone and genetic disorders and provided care to affected children as the Associate Director of the Center for Metabolic Bone Disease and Molecular Research at Shriners Hospital for Children, St Louis.

“Dr. Deborah Wenkert’s knowledge and expertise in adult and pediatric metabolic bone and genetic disorders, in addition to, her extensive experience in pediatric rheumatology and pediatric clinical trials will provide an excellent resource to our clients and to our growing Pediatric Practice,” said Dr. Peck. “We are very pleased to welcome her to NDA Partners.”

Dr. Wenkert earned her MD from the University of Texas Medical Branch (Galveston, Texas), attended graduate school at Baylor College of Medicine Graduate School, and obtained a BA in Biochemistry from Rice University. She is board certified in pediatrics and pediatric rheumatology, a member of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and American College of Rheumatology.

