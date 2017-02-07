Affecting more than 22,000 women annually, early detection is crucial to improving survival rates for those diagnosed with this disease,” explains Leslie Marino, General Manager of Redken and Pureology.

The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition is proud to announce the reaffirmed commitment of global brand, Pureology, in assisting in the fight against ovarian cancer. Along with their monetary donation of $100,000, Pureology is devoted to supporting the NOCC through ongoing sponsorship to NOCC Run/Walks to Break the Silence on Ovarian Cancer® and partnerships with local Pureology salons and the Pure Artist network at select NOCC events in 2017.

“Affecting more than 22,000 women annually, early detection is crucial to improving survival rates for those diagnosed with this disease,” explains Leslie Marino, General Manager of Redken and Pureology. “We at Pureology are extremely proud to use our voice in support of the NOCC in raising awareness for a cause that impacts so many women.”

“For more than 25 years, the NOCC has been committed to support the ovarian cancer community. We are thrilled with Pureology’s commitment to provide financial support of specialized programs for those women and families affected by this deadly disease,” states David Barley, CEO of the NOCC. “We are confident that this partnership will save lives with earlier awareness. We appreciate a global brand like Pureology for its continued dedication to its community.”

Founded in 1991, the mission of the NOCC is to save lives by fighting tirelessly to prevent and cure ovarian cancer, and to improve the quality of life for Survivors. Through national programs and local NOCC chapter initiatives, the NOCC’s goal is to educate communities and increase awareness about the symptoms of ovarian cancer. The NOCC also offers information to assist newly-diagnosed patients, hope to Survivors, and support to caregivers. The NOCC is also committed to the advancement of ovarian cancer research, specifically in funding the Ovarian Cancer Dream Team with Stand Up To Cancer®.

Join in the conversation around ovarian cancer awareness by utilizing the #KnowOvarian, #NOCC and #ThinkTeal hashtags across social media platforms, or go to ovarian.org for more information.