PRC Clinical, the Silicon Valley-based Clinical Trial Management Contract Research Organization (CRO), will be meeting with pharmaceutical, biotech, regenerative medicine and medical device companies at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast 2017 Conference on February 22-23 in Burlingame, CA. PRC Clinical has been attending this major industry event since the inception and is returning to present its Clinical Trial Management capabilities.

The Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast 2017 Conference is expected to gather 700 clinical trial professionals to discuss clinical outsourcing strategies and overcome challenges within clinical operations. A case-study led agenda will see senior level executives from the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device sectors present solutions to obstacles in their clinical studies and optimize operational processes.

The PRC Clinical team will be available at booth #39 to answer sponsors’ questions and establish a plan to efficiently manage their clinical studies. As an exhibiting sponsor, PRC Clinical is extending free invitations to pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Follow this link or contact Joshua Elvert at jelvert(at)prcclinical(dot)com to register and schedule a time to meet at the conference.

About PRC Clinical

PRC Clinical is the CRO of choice for many pharmaceutical, biotech and regenerative medicine developers worldwide, offering a next-level clinical trial management experience. Our innovative approach to executing studies merges our high-touch human element with high-tech tools, extensive experience and deep knowledge – far exceeding the level of service offered by large CROs. We offer full Clinical Trial Management services including Clinical Project Management, Site Monitoring, Quality Assurance, Drug Safety, Payment Services, Biostatistics, Data Management, Regulatory Strategies, and Site Selection and Enrollment. PRC clinical has significant experience in a wide range of therapeutic areas: Regenerative Medicine, CNS, Neurology, ALS, Parkinson’s, Pain, GI, Device, Anti-infective, Cardiovascular, Pulmonary, Oncology, and Stem cells. Visit http://www.prcclinical.com, call 1-877-519-6001, or email info(at)prcclinical(dot)com.