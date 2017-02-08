USAePay’s Achieves EMV Certification on Castles Technology’s MP200

Castles Technology Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of global payment technology solutions, announced USAePay’s mobile application is EMV-certified on the MP200 terminal. The Los Angeles-based payment solutions company says its mobile application gained EMV certification on First Data Nashville, Global Payments and TSYS. The certification allows merchants to accept EMV contact and contactless cards on the Castles MP200 devices, including popular mobile payment solutions like Apple Pay and Android Pay.

The MP200 is a world-class mobile payment terminal that can accept EMV contact, EMV contactless and magstripe. Castles’ MP200 uses USAePay’s application so merchants can accept EMV payments at their business. The partnership and innovations between Castles Technology and USAePay provides merchants an affordable, secure and user-friendly EMV transaction experience.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer the Castle MP 200 to our reseller channel partners," said Martin Drake, president of USAePay. "To be able to provide our resellers with a cost-effective solution that supports multiple payment types — as well as supporting multiple environments — is critical in this changing payments landscape."

Call (470) 273-6350 or visit http://www.castlestech.com/products/mp200 to learn more about the MP200’s EMV-ready capabilities.

About Castles Technology

Castles Technology is a leading technology and solution provider in the payments industry since 1993. With a full lineup of high-quality equipment and a focus on customer success, Castles seeks to provide its customers with a partnership experience that is unmatched by any other hardware manufacturer in the world. Supported industries include financial, retail, hospitality and transportation. Global headquarters are located in Taipei, Taiwan. Castles also has regional offices in the United States, Spain, Italy, Singapore and Japan.