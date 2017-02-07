Valor Global announced today, it has entered into a multi-year contract with California based Freight Force, Inc. to provide cloud hosting for their ERP environments, as well as managed services for their infrastructure and remaining systems. Under the terms of the agreement, Valor will provide systems management, database administration, network management, Microsoft Office 365 management, and storage and backup management.

“We are always excited to partner with a company, like Freight Force, that is growing at a fast pace and looking to technology to enhance productivity and lower costs. In coming to Valor, Freight Force was seeking a trusted managed services partner flexible enough to keep up with their growth rate and fast-paced business without sacrificing world class support, said Ron Teagarden, COO of Valor Global. It is an exciting time for Freight Force and we look forward to supporting their growth and working together to execute their IT roadmap”.

“With the demand for faster and more efficient global shipping, the services that Freight Force provides to the air freight industry are crucial, said Chris Coppersmith, CEO of Freight Force. To meet the demand, we are continually looking for ways to improve our operations to make it easier and faster to do business with us. In partnering with a company like Valor, we are able to focus on our business needs while our partner is focused on managing our IT environment and helping us align technology to meet those needs.”

About Freight Force

Freight Force, Inc. is a network of exclusively contracted carriers and provides all of its carriers with full back office support including nationwide marketing and sales, billing, collections, data warehousing, software maintenance, etc.

As a property broker, Freight Force offers two distinct services:

Cartage Services: The Freight Force motor carrier network can meet the air forwarder and logistics communities’ needs for expedited pickup and delivery of less-than-truckload traffic in compliance with surface, air and TSA requirements. The applicable service terms and conditions for this unique service are set forth in the Cartage Service Conditions and Tariff Rates.

Truckload Services: To complement the cartage services provided by the network, Freight Force can arrange for truckload traffic pursuant to spot market rates established by a load confirmation agreement at the time of booking. These traditional truckload services are arranged subject to separate distinct truckload service conditions set forth herein and incorporated by reference at the time of booking.

For the logistics industry, Freight Force, Inc. approved motor carrier network provides a “one stop” destination for nationwide cartage needs as well as providing a single point of contact for billing, collections and coordination with the Freight Force motor carrier network to address any customer special requirements or projects.

Freight Force, Inc. was established in 1982 at Cargo Building 150, Newark International Airport, Newark, NJ and in 1989 relocated their headquarters to Santa Ana, CA where they remained for 10 years before moving to Anaheim, CA.

For more information, visit freightforce.com

About Valor Global:

Valor Global is a world-wide leader in Managed IT Services, IT Hosting and Customer Care Solutions.

Founded in 2004, the company employs nearly 900 people throughout North America, Costa Rica, the Philippines, and Germany. The company offers cost-effective and flexible on-shore, near-shore, off-shore, and hybrid support options to include service desk, cloud and hosting solutions, managed IT services, application management, professional services and contact center solutions

Valor leverages ITIL and LEAN methodologies to provide best of class support with a focus on continuous improvement and is a leader in providing and improving NPS for its customers.

Net Promoter Score®, or NPS®, measures customer experience and predicts business growth. The Net Promoter Score is an index ranging from -100 to 100 that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others. It is used as a proxy for gauging the customer's overall satisfaction with a company's product or service and the customer's loyalty to the brand.

Visit valorglobal.com for more information.