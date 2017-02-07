Conga Unveils Enterprise Edition of Conga Composer Application

We knew that by providing two versions of our beloved Composer product, we’d be providing each and every customer with exactly what they need – right out of the box.

Conga, a top paid application provider for businesses looking to optimize their Salesforce investment, today unveiled Business and Enterprise editions of its flagship application, Conga Composer. Conga Composer for Business encompasses the most popular features available in the app today, while Conga Composer for Enterprise is aimed at customers with more complex needs. Designed for businesses looking for an extra layer of security, integration and customization, Composer’s new Enterprise edition can tap into unlimited external data sources beyond Salesforce, helping users save time and ensure data accuracy.

Conga Composer for Enterprise seamlessly integrates with select cloud security providers for an added element of data protection, and allows for a fully customized Composer interface to reflect company branding, enhancing the user experience. With Conga Enterprise, customers receive all the standard capabilities provided in Conga Business, plus:



API Capabilities – allows users to retrieve templates from any non-Salesforce application, all without downloading the Conga application

Unlimited External Data Sources – provides customers with a way to create a single document from an unlimited amount of external data sources, including legacy home grown CRMs or databases, an ERP or multiple Salesforce Orgs within a single company

Cloud Access Integration – customers looking for a third party data encryption solution can seamlessly integrate with CASB providers CipherCloud and BlueCoat’s Perspecsys

Custom Branding – gives users the ability to customize the Composer interface with their own company logo

“In listening to our customers across all different sizes and industries, we kept hearing how important certain Conga features were to them and the way they do business. We knew that by providing two versions of our beloved Composer product, we’d be providing each and every customer with exactly what they need – right out of the box,” said Chief Operating Officer, Bob DeSantis. “We’ve already heard some great feedback from beta customers and we’re excited to bring the benefits of both the business and enterprises versions to our customers worldwide. Conga’s customer base is growing at a rapid pace and this is another example of how committed we remain to our users and their business needs.

"Legacy systems are still essential to the operations of many larger customers, but there is a growing need for more stringent cloud security and tighter integrations,” said Peter Terhune, Director of Product Management, Conga. “We launched this enterprise edition to help ensure our customers’ unique needs for deep integration and security are addressed—so they fully achieve the speed, reduced errors and enhanced compliance that we aim to deliver to all customers.”

Conga Enterprise is available now. More details and full features can be found here.

To learn more about Conga, please visit getconga.com or sign up for Conga’s first ever user conference, Conga Connect, taking place March 7-9 in Orlando.

About Conga

Conga® developed its suite of enterprise-grade applications to help businesses using the Salesforce Sales Cloud remove systems and process pain points and fill the gap in Salesforce out of the box. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer – a top paid application on the AppExchange – simplifies and automates data, documents, contracts and reporting.

As a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga is committed to providing its customers with enterprise-grade infrastructure, security and solutions. In fact, more than 8,000 businesses in 45+ countries across all industries rely on Conga applications to fully utilize their Salesforce data, including Hilton Worldwide, Schumacher Group and CBRE.

The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.

