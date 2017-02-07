XCEO, Inc. Every board now has a consistent and proven platform for sharing critical information about its commitment to board leadership effectiveness.

XCEO, Inc., a leading provider of board governance, leadership and board portal products and services, is disclosing details behind its revolutionizing Enlightened Corporate Governance® certification process. The first of its kind, XCEO’s Board Engagement Leadership Level™ (BELL) Certification process is uniquely advancing corporate governance by providing a medium for boards to disclose important governance activity to its stakeholders.

XCEO remains on the forefront of governance. Every board now has a consistent and proven platform for sharing critical information about its commitment to board leadership effectiveness. XCEO is setting the standard for every board which is routinely assessing its board, CEO and committees, and until now, had no way to share this principled undertaking. This XCEO BELL Certification process also gives investors and stakeholders a level of confidence that the appropriate actions are taking place in the boardroom.

XCEO issues a BELL Certification level based on the board’s responses to the BELL Analysis that is completed by the board. This is a straightforward process for validating the annual board, CEO and management evaluations that are required, or at least strongly encouraged, by the SEC and listing agencies. BELL is the foundation of XCEO’s Enlightened Corporate Governance® suite of offerings.

XCEO is currently partnering with its clients who are eager to easily report their governance activities and receive BELL Certification. This process, in which no confidential information including assessment scores, comments or any feedback from the board is disclosed, has been received very favorably by clients and is now open to all public companies. The BELL Certification for boards which elect to delay participation will be done so based on public information.

The elements of the BELL Analysis are based on XCEO’s research and data analysis, as well as the over 35 years in the boardroom of its Founder, President and CEO, Dr. Curtis J. Crawford. Dr. Crawford has held many roles in various respected organizations such as IBM, AT&T and Zilog, Inc. Dr. Crawford is currently a director at ON Semiconductor, The Chemours Company and Xylem, Inc., having formerly served on the boards of E.I. Du Pont de Nemours, ITT Corp and DePaul University.

Bell provides a platform for board to communicate to shareholders alignment with the framework of leading governance principles as currently advocated by the Investor Stewardship Group (ISG) and the respected Commonsense Principles.

