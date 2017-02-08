Founded by Glenn Neely, NEoWave, Inc. has earned a sterling reputation as a stock market trading and Elliott Wave forecasting advisory firm. NEoWave’s Glenn Neely (trading advisor and Elliott Wave forecaster) has been recognized as a Top Timer by “Timer Digest” since 1996!

In its recently released Special Annual Report, "Timer Digest" continues to recognize NEoWave’s Glenn Neely as a Top Timer in 3 markets: the S&P, Bonds and Gold. Timer Digest has recognized Glenn Neely as a Top Timer well over 100 times. In fact, Glenn Neely has consistently ranked as a Top Timer in these 3 markets for more than two decades! Click to view complete results.

Here are Mr. Neely’s rankings in Timer Digest’s Special Annual Report, published January 30, 2017:

The S&P:



Top 10 S&P Timer for the last 10 years

S&P Honor Roll: Top 10 Timer in 2001 and Top 5 Timer in 2011

Bonds:



Top 5 Bond Timer for the last 5 years

Bond Honor Roll: Top 5 Timer in 2003

Gold:



Gold Honor Roll: Top 5 Timer for 1999, 2000, 2004, and 2015

Click HERE to view all Timer Digest rankings.

About Glenn Neely and NEoWave, Inc.

Internationally regarded money manager, trading advisor and Elliott Wave analyst, Glenn Neely has devoted over 30 years to advance Wave forecasting and trading technology. His now-famous NEoWave methodology provides a precise, step-by-step, logical assessment of market structure, which typically leads to more accurate forecasts. His Neely River trading technology assists in creating lower-risk trading strategies, with an emphasis on capital preservation. Analysts, professional investors and traders worldwide trust NEoWave’s Trading and Forecasting services to guide their market expectations and provide specific trading advice on the S&P, T-Notes, Gold and Euro.

