Otis College of Art and Design is pleased to announce it will honor Claudia Cividino, CEO of Bally Americas, and jewelry designer Daniela Villegas at its 35th Annual Scholarship Benefit and Fashion Show. The black-tie event will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Claudia Cividino was appointed CEO of Bally Americas in February 2015, to oversee all business functions for the United States, Canada, and South America as well as serving as a member of executive committee for the brand. She has held senior executive roles at PRADA SpA, Coach, and Yves Saint Laurent. Raised in both Italy and the U.S., Claudia received her International MBA from Instituto de Empressa in Madrid. In partnership with Frédéric de Narp, Global CEO for Bally, Claudia has developed a corporate philanthropic program, Bally Crafting Futures, which supports organizations that address the issues facing children and youth in need, from preschool through high school to vocational training and employment.

Daniela Villegas is a Mexican jewelry designer based in Los Angeles and a passionate nature observer. Her intense curiosity of nature’s subtleties, combined with her artistic sensibility, is expressed in each of her delicate yet powerful creations. Most pieces are one of a kind, carefully handmade with a strong emphasis in craft and details. Daniela is equally inspired by nature, conversations, books, travel, and uses memories and events to narrate tales of freedom, joy, evolution, and love of life in every ring, necklace, and bracelet. From an elegant piece of jewelry, to her multiple charitable causes, she always brings a layer of playfulness to her passions.

Recent honorees include Chairman of the Board and CEO of Lucky Brand, Carlos Alberini; fashion designer Trina Turk; designer and founder of Max Studio, Leon Max; and designer Todd Oldham.

The Scholarship Benefit and Fashion Show showcases the collaborations of industry mentors and students in the fashion design program and raises scholarship funding for Otis College students. This year’s fashion mentors include renowned costume designer and two-time Academy Award winner Albert Wolsky, couture designer Chris Chang, and industry leaders such as David Meister, Zaid Affas, Claire Pettibone, Red Carter, as well as designers from Illia, Michi, and Jessica Simpson.

Now in its 35th year, the Annual Scholarship Benefit and Fashion Show was founded by Elaine Goldsmith, Chair Emerita of the Board of Trustees at Otis College. The 2017 benefit event co-chairs are MGM television executive Shelley Reid and Cathy Louchheim.

Tickets and additional information are available at http://www.otis.edu/sbs or by calling (310) 665-6858.

ABOUT THE FASHION DESIGN BFA PROGRAM

The Fashion Design program at Otis College trains students in all aspects of the design process, offering a fully accredited BFA degree. The school year follows the industry schedule and several seasons are designed simultaneously. Working with professional mentors, students learn far more than drawing, sewing, and pattern making skills: they experience all facets of the industry, and they learn to meet deadlines with creativity and self-discipline. Graduates enter the profession as assistant designers, associate designers, illustrators, costume designers, textile designers, accessory designers, and product designers. Some start their own clothing lines upon graduation.

ABOUT OTIS COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN

Established in 1918, Otis College of Art and Design offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in a wide variety of visual and applied arts, media, and design. Core programs in liberal arts, business practices, and community-driven projects support the College’s mission to prepare diverse students to enrich the world through their creativity, skill, and vision.