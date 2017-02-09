It is this combination of HPE support and hardware that means jetNEXUS offers a speed and quality of service unbeatable by any competitor.

Combining the innovative load balancing capabilities of jetNEXUS with the power and flexibility of HPE servers, the agreement enables HPE customers and partners to deploy a fully integrated HPE stack featuring a highly efficient hardware ADC solution. The HPE load balancer is critical to improving the performance, scalability and reliability of applications for a superb user experience.

The mission critical nature of jetNEXUS advanced technology, combined with significant changes in the application delivery controller market, has placed increased demands on hardware appliances and their CPU capabilities. The modern load balancer is a layer7 device that delivers a host of functionality beyond simple server redundancy, including traffic management, pre-authentication, application firewalling, encryption and application acceleration. “These features require the CPU processing power that only an advanced server can offer. HPE servers use the latest generation of Intel CPU that offers the Intel AES instruction set. This delivers a massive performance boost for encryption tasks and provides a robust, powerful and guaranteed platform for our advanced load balancing software.” Greg Howett, CEO of jetNEXUS explained.

The new OEM agreement will accelerate jetNEXUS speed-to-market in target regions, including countries where engineering support resources aren’t present. Additionally, it will enable them to deliver exceptional service levels and break-fix support on a global basis. HPE has the ability to offer a same day fix in all areas that jetNEXUS operate and HPE appliances can recover without the need for human intervention should a disk be replaced. “It is this combination of HPE support and hardware that means jetNEXUS offers a speed and quality of service unbeatable by any competitor.” stated Howett.

Neil Pringle, EMEA OEM Director for HPE commented, “The hardware landscape is rapidly transforming and HPE is at the forefront of this with vendors capable of maintaining this pace, delivering leading solutions for workloads that require fault-tolerant availability and massive scalability.”

jetNEXUS load balancers are certified by leading technology partners and are deployed in resilient infrastructures around the world. In addition to the HPE ProLiant servers, jetNEXUS is also available on some of the new HPE HyperConverged platforms and is already integrating into the SDN strategy. By eliminating the need for external load balancers with an OEM that can be sold and supported globally, HPE and jetNEXUS are able to reduce the complexities and TCO associated with external load balancing solutions.

For more information on jetNEXUS HPE Load Balancers please visit: http://www.jetnexus.com/partners/oem-partners/hpe-load-balancer