East West Partners, the firm behind One Vendue Range, the City Gallery at Waterfront Park and Tides IV, has long focused on building luxury residential communities in world-class cities. Today East West broke ground on its latest – The Gadsden, Charleston’s first new condominium development to be constructed on the Peninsula in more than a decade.

Located on the recently completed Gadsdenboro Park, The Gadsden will feature 76, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with prices ranging from $400,000 to $1 million-plus. The Gadsden will be a fully amenitized condominium community with five stories over a level of parking. A private rooftop club will include a pool, outdoor kitchen and stunning views of Charleston Harbor and the park below.

“The Gadsden is a bold and exciting next step for East West Partners in Charleston,” said Miller Harper, partner-in-charge in South Carolina for East West Partners. “The development will offer a living experience unlike anything currently available on the Peninsula and it perfectly encapsulates East West’s ‘urban resort’ concept that allows luxurious living in the middle of all that historic downtown Charleston has to offer.”

With more than 35 people moving to the Charleston metro area each day and nearly 5 million visitors arriving annually, East West is building to meet pent-up demand for a new, modern residence surrounded by one of the country’s most historic cities. The Gadsden is located in a thriving part of the Charleston Peninsula and is a short walk from word-class venue the Gaillard Center, the S.C. Aquarium and nationally renowned restaurants such as 167 Raw, FIG and more.

The Gadsden is the latest of several high-profile East West efforts in Charleston. In late 2016, the company completed construction of Tides IV, a 54-residence marsh-front luxury condominium project in Mount Pleasant. Previous efforts include One Vendue Range and the City Gallery at Waterfront Park.

“East West Partners has deep roots and a tremendous track record in Charleston, and the Gadsden will continue that tradition,” said Harry Frampton, East West Partners Founder and Chairman, and a South Carolina native. “The wonderful location of this project in a vibrant neighborhood that includes nationally acclaimed entertainment options, pristine public spaces and connectivity to all of the city’s offerings makes it a special proposition in Charleston living.”

Around the corner from The Gadsden, East West Partners has acquired 299 East Bay Street to serve as its Charleston headquarters and sales center; office opening is expected in March. Construction work on the Gadsden is expected to be completed in Q4 2018.

The Gadsden project team includes Trident Construction – with whom EWP partnered to build the acclaimed One Vendue Range condominiums – Atlanta-headquartered architects Cooper Carry and interior design by Charleston-based Cortney Bishop Design Group. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged financing for the project with Bank of the Ozarks.

East West Partners is a family of related but independent companies devoted to building, selling, managing and supporting high-quality real estate in the communities in which they operate. The group has been active in residential development for more than 30 years and in the Lowcountry since 2000, having also been part of the team that developed and sold the highly acclaimed One Vendue Range along Waterfront Park in downtown Charleston. The company is also involved in a number of forthcoming projects at Gadsdenboro Park on the Charleston Peninsula. With projects across the nation, East West Partners is a three-time recipient of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Award for Excellence, including for Denver’s acclaimed Union Station Neighborhood.

