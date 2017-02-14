Mark Schnebly, Senior Vice President - Loan Operations, with MidAtlantic Farm Credit It’s a rewarding challenge to meet the needs of our lending staff, and ultimately provide best-in-class service to our members.

MidAtlantic Farm Credit recently announced the promotion of Mark Schnebly to Senior Vice President – Loan Operations. He is located in the association’s Martinsburg, West Virginia office.

“I am excited for the opportunity to add to the strategic focus of the loan operations department,” says Schnebly. “It’s a rewarding challenge to meet the needs of our lending staff, and ultimately provide best-in-class service to our members.”

Schnebly has been with Farm Credit since 2002, starting in the sales department. He transitioned to underwriting manager in 2009, and has served as the interim operations manager since October 2016. He assumed his new role on January 1.

“We’re excited to have Mark as part of our senior management team,” says Tom Truitt, CEO of MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “He has already provided important leadership and insight to many of our strategic initiatives, and we’re looking forward to the impact he will have in this new role.”

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. The co-op has over 11,100 members and almost $2.6 billion in loans outstanding. MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.