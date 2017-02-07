Arteris Inc., the innovative supplier of silicon-proven commercial system-on-chip (SoC) interconnect IP, today announced that Nextchip has licensed Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP for use in image-based automotive ADAS systems.

“We found that Arteris FlexNoC was by far the most complete interconnect IP offering available today,” said Hweihn Chung, CTO and VP of Automotive BU at Nextchip. “FlexNoC’s quality-of-service, simulation and integration features are eons ahead of all other commercial interconnect solutions. We are confident we will be able to create better performing systems in less time due to our adoption of Arteris FlexNoC IP.”

“Arteris is thrilled to be part of Nextchip’s next-generation ADAS systems,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris. “Nextchip’s decision is one more proof point of Arteris technology’s importance in enabling automotive ADAS and autonomous driving systems.”

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides system-on-chip (SoC) interconnect IP and tools to accelerate SoC semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications.

