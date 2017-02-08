Our overriding vision is to offer a human touch in a technology driven world. Doxim Loan Origination will play a critical role in achieving this vision.

Doxim (http://www.doxim.com), a leading provider of customer engagement software for the financial services industry, is pleased to announce that VantageOne Credit Union (assets: $320 million, members: over 12,000) has selected Doxim Loan Origination to replace its existing lending technology, speeding and simplifying its lending processes.

Founded in 1944, VantageOne is a British Columbia based credit union. Thanks to its focus on digital member services, the credit union now boasts an international member base, in addition to a strong presence in its local community. VantageOne offers an extensive range of financial solutions to members, from traditional banking and borrowing to wealth management, leasing, and realty services.

“Our overriding vision is to offer a human touch in a technology driven world,” said Glenn Benischek, CEO of VantageOne. “Doxim Loan Origination will play a critical role in achieving this vision, by digitizing and automating our multi-channel loan origination process, so our lenders can focus more time on delivering exceptional member service.”

To select the right lending technology, VantageOne worked with an external consultant to create a loan origination wish list. “Among the many requirements we identified were five key must-haves,” explained Benischek. “These included automatic completion of documentation, auto-adjudication of loans, umbrella lending support [the ability to open multiple loan types in a single session], pre-existing integration to our core banking system and tight integrations to insurance providers like CUMIS.”

“We also wanted to extend online capabilities to our members by offering fully digital self-service loan applications with integrated e-signatures. Doxim’s solution met all our requirements, and the fact that Doxim is already a trusted partner was the icing on the cake,” Benischek added.

In addition to Doxim Loan Origination, VantageOne currently takes advantage of a number of services from the Doxim Customer Engagement Platform, including statement composition, e-statements, document imaging and enterprise content management. Following the implementation of Doxim LOS, the credit union plans to investigate additional ways to extend its use of the Doxim Customer Engagement Platform, such as the implementation of Doxim’s powerful customer relationship management solution, Doxim CRM.

“We’re delighted to welcome VantageOne to the growing community of Doxim Loan Origination users,” said Chris Rasmussen, President and CEO of Doxim. “Our partnership with VantageOne stretches back many years, and we’re very happy to see it continue to expand. The Doxim team looks forward to helping VantageOne enhance operational efficiencies and lender productivity while keeping a watchful eye on improving the member experience during critical business processes, including loan origination.”

