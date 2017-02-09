We were impressed by the company’s track record of fast and successful implementations, exceptional customer service, and functionality of its software.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, a travel stop operator with more than 400 locations in 40 states, has selected the Reflexis workforce management suite of solutions. Love’s, whose locations provide, fuel, snacks, travel items, motorist and professional truck driver services, and a selection of restaurants, selected Reflexis Workforce Manager (budgeting, forecasting, and labor scheduling), Reflexis Time and Attendance, Reflexis Task Manager, and Reflexis StoreWalk (retail store auditing).

“We selected Reflexis after a competitive review of other workforce management software vendors,” said Drew Graham, Director of Field Services for Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores. “We were impressed by the company’s track record of fast and successful implementations, exceptional customer service, and functionality of its software.”

“We are delighted to welcome Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores to our growing list of the world’s best-known fuel retailers,” said Brett Friedman, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing. “Reflexis now has 12 customers who generate more than $200 billion in annual sales and operate more than 9,000 stores in the fuel retailer space alone.”

About Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1964, Love’s has more than 410 locations in 40 states. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, travel items, electronics, snacks and more, as well as a selection of restaurant offerings. On-site Love’s Truck Tire Care centers offer roadside assistance, tire care and light mechanical services for professional truck drivers. Showers, CAT scales and other services for professional truck drivers are also available. Love’s, which remains family-owned and operated, employs more than 17,000 people. To learn more, visit http://www.loves.com.

About Reflexis Systems, Inc.

Reflexis helps retailers simplify store operations and better engage customers to uncover profit. The Reflexis platform of real-time store operations, task management, retail store auditing, time and attendance, workforce management (labor budgeting, forecasting, and scheduling), employee self-service, mobile apps, and analytics enables retailers to align store labor & activities to corporate goals and institutionalize best-practice response to real-time exceptions and alerts.

Since 2001, more than 200 of the world’s best retailers in multiple vertical categories have reported dramatic improvements in store-level compliance with corporate strategies and increased revenue and profitability after implementing Reflexis solutions.

Reflexis Systems, Inc. is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit http://www.reflexisinc.com.