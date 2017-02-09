Bonded Logistics Celebrates 45th Anniversary

Bonded Logistics, a privately-owned third-party logistics (3PL) provider, celebrated 45 years of outsourced supply chain logistics’ services on the 1st of February. What started out as a five-man operation in one warehouse in downtown Charlotte has turned into a 280-employee business with 13 facilities spread across North Carolina.

Anniversary festivities will kick off with a celebration at its N. Graham Street headquarters honoring the company’s founders, Jim and Robin Carr. Over 75 employees are scheduled to be in attendance, many of whom have been with the company for 20 years or more. Mr. Carr attributes much of the company’s success to outstanding customer service and dedicated employees.

“We never expected anything like this,” stated Jim Carr, who founded Bonded when he was 42 years old. “Honesty and establishing relationships with our customers really made the difference getting started. The fact that so many employees have stayed with us for so long is such a wonderful feeling. I always felt they were critical to making sure our business could continue.”

It was early 1972 when Jim and Robin purchased Terminal Bonded Warehouse in south Charlotte from W. R. Grier, Jr. and renamed it Bonded Distribution. Business was up and down in the early years, but the Carr’s stayed the course as operations expanded in and around Charlotte. In 2001, Bonded transitioned to Bonded Logistics with Scott Carr, the founder’s son, taking over as President and Scott’s sister Barbara (Carr) Woodall becoming Executive Vice President.

Today, Bonded operates a 2.4 million sq. ft. warehouse footprint spread across five NC counties. The company’s focus is building customized supply chain solutions through a broad range of warehousing, contract packaging, and transportation brokerage services. Growth is poised to continue in its 45th year of operation as they open a new 371,895 sq. ft. facility at Metrolina Park in north Charlotte.

“In the beginning, we never dreamt it would get to this point,” added Scott Carr, who clearly still remembers sweeping floors in the early years. “A high level of integrity and transparency emphasized by my father - good, bad, or indifferent - has really been the difference. We are so fortunate to have such phenomenal, dedicated people that elevate us to another level. It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come.”

Throughout the month, Bonded is sharing memorable moments across its social media channels to showcase the company’s history. Visit http://www.bondedlogistics.com for more information.

###

About Bonded Logistics

Bonded Logistics is a global third party logistics (3PL) provider based in Charlotte, N.C. Privately owned, Bonded integrates warehousing, packaging, and transportation services to offer a single-source supply chain solution to their broad customer base. Since 1972, Bonded Logistics has been committed to providing its clients with customized, innovative, and superior solution-based logistics. For more information, please visit http://www.bondedlogistics.com.