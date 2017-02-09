Try BuildIT 2017 Today! The improvements in BuildIT 2017 are designed to help users increase productivity through configurable automated processes and streamlined workflows.

BuildIT Software & Solutions is pleased to announce the release of BuildIT 2017, a major update to the 3D metrology software. BuildIT 2017 adds many new features and improvements including multi-language support for user interfaces in Japanese, German and Chinese; new device interfaces for the Leica TPS Total Station, FARO® VantageS and VantageE laser trackers, FARO Array Imager and the FARO VectorRI Laser Radar; streamlined GD&T workflows; and edge detection capabilities.

BuildIT is the industry’s leading large volume metrology software solution for alignment, inspection and build applications. BuildIT includes industry best-in-class features such as device bundling and real-time visual feedback in a simple and modern user interface. This allows users to position parts with micrometer accuracy for high-precision assembly and alignment applications.

“The latest version of BuildIT extends our core functionality and our global reach,” said Vito Marone, President, BuildIT. “The improvements in BuildIT 2017 are designed to help users increase productivity through configurable automated processes and streamlined workflows.” BuildIT’s GD&T workflows now include the ability to quickly define GD&T directly on geometries, along with the auto-evaluation of GD&T tolerances; these streamlined processes combine for significant time savings.

BuildIT’s automation, flexibility, and configurability enable the streamlining of workflows by reducing operator training time and increasing efficiency. Processes are easy to create and extremely versatile. From simply recording of a workflow as it is performed, to complex logic and modularization, BuildIT’s automation has customer’s unique processes covered.

See a list of the latest improvements on BuildIT’s What’s New page.

Watch the video overview.

A free trial of the latest version is available for download on the company website at: http://www.builditsoftware.com/support/downloads/

About BuildIT Software & Solutions Ltd.

BuildIT develops and distributes custom and off-the-shelf 3D software solutions that interface with measurement devices for real-time part inspection, tool building, assembly, alignment, measurement process automation, meshing and quality control in advanced manufacturing. Located in Montreal, Quebec, BuildIT has gained the trust and partnership of many of the world’s largest civil and defense contractors and has been instrumental in global programs such as the JSF F-35. BuildIT is a division of FARO Technologies Canada, Inc. For more information about the company or its products, please visit: http://www.builditsoftware.com