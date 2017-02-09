Here at Chris Wesner Law Office, LLC we believe that consumers of such debt take the opportunity to educate themselves prior to utilizing any form of student loans.

The Chris Wesner Law Office is proud to announce the Fight Student Debt Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship will be available to any U.S. citizen, or person otherwise authorized to work in the U.S., who has been accepted to an accredited university in Ohio.

The Chris Wesner Law Office has seen firsthand how crippling student debt can affect Ohio residents, and how it can lead to serious ramifications later on in life. Cleveland.com wrote that approximately 65% of college students in Ohio had to borrow money for their education, and the average debt per student nearly reaches $30,000. If these students struggle to pay back their debt after completing school they can be subject to penalties ranging from lower credit scores to wage garnishments and withholding of tax refunds.

When our young citizens are forced to file for bankruptcy because they are overwhelmed by their unsustainable student debt, it affects their ability to become innovative, productive members of the workforce.

Dedicated to helping fight this widespread problem, the Chris Wesner Law Office has created the Fight Student Debt Campaign, aimed at helping Ohioans understand more about student debt, what their options are, and what to do when they need help financially. The introduction of the Fight Student Debt Scholarship is one of the ways the firm hopes to help Ohio students embrace their passion for education without taking on excessive debt.

About the scholarship and the firm’s overall commitment to reducing student debt in Ohio, Chris Wesner said, “We are offering our small contribution to help reduce student loan debt. Student loan debt is some of the most insidious debt students and parents can undertake. It is mostly non-dischargeable in bankruptcy, and lenders and colleges often take advantage of the availability and amounts of aid that are available. Here at Chris Wesner Law Office, LLC we believe that consumers of such debt take the opportunity to educate themselves prior to utilizing any form of student loans.”

The Fight Student Debt Scholarship will be available to students who are attending an accredited college in Ohio for the Fall 2017 semester. Please refer to the Fight Student Debt Scholarship to learn all of the requirements.

About Chris Wesner Law Office, LLC: Attorney Chris Wesner and his team proudly serve residents throughout the Miami Valley in matters related to bankruptcy filings, criminal defense, personal injury, and estate planning. Mr. Wesner is dedicated to representing each of his clients with compassion and persistence, and he and his firm believe that working to reduce student debt will lead to a stronger Ohio for everyone.