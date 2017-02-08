Are Poor Children Who Don’t Have Access To Minecraft Being Deprived?

The application of human-machine interaction technologies has grown exponentially in the last few years..

Since the advent of the Internet, social interactions powered by technology have been progressing toward mainstream use–not just with social media, email and online communities, but with newer technologies including chatbots, machine learning and robotics. The 20th Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Conference on Computer-Supported Cooperative Work and Social Computing (CSCW 2017) will bring together academics, researchers and practitioners to present groundbreaking research on the technical, social, material, and theoretical challenges of using technologies to support collaborative work and life activities.

Research presented at this year’s conference will explore answers to practical problems that lie at the intersection of technology and social practices, including:



The ethical challenges in online research

Designing mobile apps for teenage online safety

Emergent and persistent challenges of responding to disasters with and through social media

“The application of human-machine interaction technologies has grown exponentially in the last few years, and spans socio-technical domains of work, home, education, healthcare, the arts, socializing, and entertainment,” said General Conference Co-Chair Charlotte Lee (University of Washington). “CSCW presents an international and interdisciplinary platform for discussion and sharing of research related to the design or deployment of collaborative or social systems, and introduction of new systems or techniques, as well as the study of existing social practices.”

CSCW 2017 highlights include:

Opening Keynote: Lili Cheng, Microsoft Research

Conversational Intelligence: Bots and Lessons Learned

How might bots and conversational intelligence change the way we work and socialize, and lead us to rethink the computing experience? Why now?

Monday, February 27, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Closing Keynote: Jorge Cham, PhD Comics

The Science Gap Jorge Cham recounts his experiences bringing humor into the lives of millions of stressed-out academics, and tells stories from his travels to over 300 universities and research centers in the US and around the world.

Wednesday, March 1, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Paper & Honorable Mentions include:

o Anyone Can Become a Troll: Causes of Trolling Behavior in Online Discussions

o Connected Learning and the Equity Agenda: A Microsociology of Minecraft Play

o Social Media Seamsters: Stitching Platforms and Audiences into Local Crisis Infrastructure

o Going Gray, Failure to Hire, and the Ick Factor: Analyzing How Older Bloggers Talk about Ageism

Additional papers include:

Communication, Couples, & Control

o Parental Control vs. Teen Self-Regulation: Is There a Middle Ground for Mobile Online Safety?

o Demanding by Design: Supporting Effortful Communication Practices in Close Personal Relationships

o In Your Eyes: Anytime, Anywhere Video and Audio Streaming for Couples

o Flex-N-Feel: The Design and Evaluation of Emotive Gloves for Couples to Support Touch Over Distance



Online Movements

o Girls Rule, Boys Drool: Extracting Semantic and Affective Stereotypes from Twitter

o Growing Their Own: Legitimate Peripheral Participation for Computational Learning in an Online Fandom Community

o #Indigenous: Tracking the Connective Actions of Native American Advocates on Twitter

o Black Lives Matter in Wikipedia: Collective Memory and Collaboration around Online Social Movements



With a Little Help from My Friends…

o Video-Mediated Peer Support in an Online Community for Recovery from Substance Use Disorders

o Design Opportunities for Mental Health Peer Support Technologies

o Sensitive Self-disclosures, Responses, and Social Support on Instagram: the Case of #Depression

o Defining Digital Self-Harm

CSCW 2017 takes place in Portland, Oregon from Feb. 25 – Mar. 1, 2017. For more information about CSCW 2017, including a full conference program please visit: http://cscw.acm.org/2017/.

About CSCW

CSCW (cscw.acm.org) is the premier venue for presenting research in the design and use of technologies that affect groups, organizations, communities, and networks. Bringing together top researchers and practitioners from academia and industry who are interested in the area of social computing, CSCW encompasses both the technical and social challenges encountered when supporting collaboration.

About ACM

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery (http://www.acm.org), is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources and address the field’s challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession’s collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development and professional networking.

###