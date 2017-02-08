LandPatterns LLC Announces Launch of New Website "We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to serve the North Texas market." - Marc Funderburk, president and founder of LandPatterns, LLC.

LandPatterns, LLC, a landscape architecture firm serving the North Texas market, announced today the launch of its newly revamped website. This newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and features that offers a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's unique ability to serve the residential and commercial landscape design markets in the Dallas / Fort Worth metroplex.

The new website showcases both residential and commercial landscape design projects, as well as provides insight into the unique, personalized service LandPatterns offers to all clients. The new website is located at the same address: http://landpatterns.com/.

"We are excited about our new website launch and the information it provides for both our residential and commercial clients," said Marc Funderburk, president and founder of LandPatterns, LLC. "We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to serve the North Texas market."

LandPatterns’ new website will be updated on a regular basis with informative articles, completed projects, and educational materials so visitors can learn more about landscape design architecture and best practices. In addition, there will be fun, interactive pieces that provide both information and entertainment. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and request additional information at http://www.landpatterns.com/contact/.

About LandPatterns, LLC.

LandPatterns is a Dallas – Fort Worth landscape architectural firm with over 30 years designing, installing and maintaining residential and commercial landscapes. Founded by Marc Funderburk, the LandPatterns team has the primary goal of providing quality landscape architecture and design to a discerning clientele. Since the company’s inception, Marc has developed a team of landscape architects, landscape designers and associates who share their strong work ethic, creative problem solving skills, attention to detail and commitment to his family of clients. Each team member makes individual contributions to the company that, when combined, create a unique and dynamic landscape architecture company. For more information, visit http://www.landpatterns.com/.