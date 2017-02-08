Haj Car, TrueLine Publishing Founder & CEO When you have the privilege of starting a business, you have the responsibility of sharing in that profit and creating an environment where people are engaged—not because it sounds good, but because they need to be able to build for their future too.

How do you launch four startups and create one of the best places to work in Maine? Serial entrepreneurial and CEO of TrueLine Publishing, Haj Carr, shared his tactics in recent podcast of The Grow Maine Show. The show is dedicated to entrepreneurialism in the state whose slogan is “Open for Business.”

TrueLine Publishing, voted a Best Place to Work in Maine through an anonymous employee review process, is a custom media company with five magazines that profile leading businesses throughout the U.S., as well as covering current topics and events in construction, tech and legal affairs. It has won multiple awards for the content and layout of these magazines.

Carr recently launched a sister company, TrueLine Public Relations, that advises companies seeking publicity and advice on hiring, employee engagement and other topics through growth periods.

In the podcast, Carr says he is a lifelong learner, and among his many pursuits is dancing salsa. His companies are known for their employee incentives, which at the new company, TrueLine Public Relations, includes a generous profit sharing model.

Carr says: “When you have the privilege of starting a business, you have the responsibility of sharing in that profit and creating an environment where people are engaged—not because it sounds good, but because they need to be able to build for their future too.”

Carr and other people featured on The Grow Maine Show broach questions such as: What mistakes don’t you make anymore? What’s the toughest problems you’ve tackled? What’s your passion? How do you hire and retain talent?

For Carr, success boils down to handing over the reins. “I’m excited to come to work to learn from [my employees],” he says. “When I hire new people I am excited about the skill sets and the perspective they bring to the table.”

Listen to the podcast here: http://growmaineshow.com/2017/01/30/haj-carr-of-trueline-publishing/

About TrueLine Publishing

TrueLine Publishing is a B2B digital publishing firm specializing in custom media solutions. Through its award-winning journals, TrueLine offers marketing opportunities for the nation’s fastest-growing businesses to manage their online reputations. TrueLine's publications include: US Builders Review, Vanguard, Toggle, US Business Executive and Canadian Business Executive.

About The Maine Grow Show

It is a podcast for Maine entrepreneurs aired every Tuesday. Find it on iTunes, Stitcher and Soundcloud.