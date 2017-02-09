Silverchair’s skill sets, particularly with sophisticated metadata, creative integration, and extensive user experience research, will empower us to accelerate our innovation in the service of this community.

Silverchair Information Systems and GeoScienceWorld (GSW) today announced a new partnership to redevelop and enhance GSW’s domain-leading collection of earth science research on the Silverchair Platform.

GSW is built on 46 leading geoscience journals and a rapidly growing list of 1,300 ebooks from 28 premier publishers in the geosciences, enhanced by deep integration with nearly four million records in the GeoRef database. All GSW content will migrate to the Silverchair Platform in 2017, providing scholars and professionals with a comprehensive and consolidated discovery, reading, and research experience across all content formats and databases.

In addition to enhancing access to the GSW research collection, the two organizations will work collaboratively to develop innovative tools and services specifically designed for use by geoscientists.

“GeoScienceWorld is intently focused on opportunities to upgrade research communications across the earth sciences,” said Thane Kerner, Silverchair CEO. “On the Silverchair Platform, GSW will be equipped to offer readers, authors, researchers, and societies across academia and industry novel methods for discovery, collaboration, and dissemination.”

“GeoScienceWorld has achieved rapid growth by providing domain-focused content services for the earth sciences,” said Alix Vance, CEO of GeoScienceWorld. “Silverchair’s skill sets, particularly with sophisticated metadata, creative integration, and extensive user experience research, will empower us to accelerate our innovation in the service of this community.”

About GeoScienceWorld

GeoScienceWorld (GSW) is a nonprofit collaborative and comprehensive Internet resource for research and communications in the earth sciences, which is built on a core database of peer-reviewed journals and is integrated with the GeoRef index. The organization gives global researchers a single point of access to 46 full-text scholarly journals plus specialized searching capabilities and links to millions of relevant resources hosted elsewhere on the Web. Our mission includes an expansion into additional forms of content relevant to geoscience researchers, including books, datasets, maps, tables, images, and theses, with the further development of services that optimize the discovery and use of public and proprietary resources.

About Silverchair Information Systems

Founded in 1993, Silverchair delivers advanced semantic technologies, publishing platforms, and e-learning solutions to scientific, technical, and medical publishers; professional societies; and the federal government. Silverchair is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA. See http://www.silverchair.com.