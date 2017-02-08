Hanna Boys Center Welcomes Four New Board Members for 2017

At its January 2017 Board meeting, Hanna Boys Center elected four new Regents to its Board of Directors: Jack Boland, founder and president of Baker Street Advertising, who will be serving on the development committee; Peter Connolly, a retired Wells Fargo executive who will be serving on the finance and investment committees; Frank Conway, corporate attorney with the Meyer Corporation, who will serve on the governance committee; and Mary Corroon, owner and president of Corroon Consulting, who will be serving on the development committee.

Hanna Boys Center is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Directors composed of Trustees, which have fiduciary responsibilities; Regents, which act as advisors and serve on working committees; and Regents Emeritus, which serve as ambassadors for the organization. The Board is chaired by Bill Schrader, who is also chairman of Exchange Bank of Santa Rosa.

“Hanna’s Board members come from across Northern California and bring a wide variety of expertise and experience from both the for-profit and non-profit worlds. But we all share one common goal: creating positive, permanent change for at-risk youth in the Bay Area and, through the work of the Hanna Institute, throughout California. I’m so grateful for the willingness of our latest Board members to help in this critical work of overcoming the effects of trauma and adversity so prevalent among young people today,” noted Bill Schrader.

About Hanna Boys Center

Since 1945, Hanna Boys Center has changed the lives of thousands of at-risk, motivated youth through faith, education and caring, helping them grow into productive members of society. Hanna exists to help at-risk teens overcome the effects of childhood adversity—to become responsible, productive adults and realize their highest potential. We do this by providing a nurturing and therapeutic residential environment, a tailored educational model, and trained, caring adults who help kids create positive, permanent change in their lives. http://www.hannacenter.org

