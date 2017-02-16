"This updated color palette was created to enable choices,” said Jon King, Design Manager for The Stow Company, the parent company of EasyClosets. "

EasyClosets®, a leading online DIY organization solutions provider, introduces four new fresh colors that let homeowners express their taste and personal style in their storage spaces. Created in response to consumer research and demand, the four new colors include Desert, Sierra, Clay, and Lava.



Desert blends a calming white with soft grey accents and a woodgrain-textured finish to provide a warm, natural appeal.

Sierra’s amber cherry base with orange and red undertones is enhanced by a straight-grain pattern with small woodgrain “knots” to evoke a traditional style.

Clay is a solid neutral combining grey taupe, subtle red undertones, and a smooth finish to deliver a modern, upscale look.

Lava, a bold solid color with dark grey hues and a smooth finish, offers a crisp, clean aesthetic for a dramatic effect.

"This updated color palette was created to enable choices,” said Jon King, Design Manager for The Stow Company, the parent company of EasyClosets. "A closet is a very personal space that should speak volumes about who you are, from your wardrobe and accessories to the environment where they are stored,” said King. “The EasyClosets color palette encourages personal expression within a closet or other spaces in the home. Whether you want your closet to represent the same aesthetic treatment applied in the rest of your home or to be a departure from it, you now have that ability."

The new colors expand EasyClosets’ palette to include solid and woodgrain colors, warm and cool tones, smooth finishes, and unique natural texture finishes. No matter what their personal style or storage needs may be, homeowners will find the colors, styles, configuration options, and storage features they desire to design an organization system that is uniquely their own.

The intuitive online design tool makes space planning quick and easy for homeowners. Complimentary design service is also available, allowing customers to have an EasyClosets expert review their plan or create it for them. The organization solutions are made specifically for do-it-yourself installation. Components are cut to order and shipped with a complete set of hardware and detailed instructions to make home assembly successful – even for those without remodeling experience.

